Hippin Hops opens second location in East Lake with focus on sours, grilled food

The interior of Hippin Hops in East Lake.

Credit: Hippin Hops

The interior of Hippin Hops in East Lake.

Credit: Hippin Hops

Credit: Hippin Hops

Restaurant News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
51 minutes ago
Brewpub is first Black-owned brick-and-mortar brewery in Georgia

The second location of Georgia’s first Black-owned brick-and-mortar brewery is set to open today in East Lake.

Located at 2380 Hosea L. Williams Drive NE in the Hosea + 2nd development, Hippin Hops will build on the beer and food offerings served by its East Atlanta predecessor, while placing more of an emphasis on sour beers and grilled food.

Another new feature to look for at the East Lake location: Spirits including vodka, whiskey and agave sprits, all distilled on site.

Husband and wife Clarence and Donnica Boston, the owners of Hippin Hops, brought on Kevin Blodger, a Black brewer who previously co-owned a brewery in Baltimore, to serve as head brewer for all Hippin Hops locations, including forthcoming spots in Stone Mountain and Charlotte, North Carolina.

The interior of Hippin Hops in East Lake.

Credit: Hippin Hops

The interior of Hippin Hops in East Lake.

Credit: Hippin Hops

The interior of Hippin Hops in East Lake.

Credit: Hippin Hops

Credit: Hippin Hops

The East Lake location will open with eight beers on tap, including several that will be recognizable from the East Atlanta beer list, including IPA Baby Mama Drama and I Got the Keys, a Key Lime pale ale. The new space, which Clarence Boston refers to as “the Sour Factory,” will also highlight sours like the the Trapaholic, a tropical fruit sour, and the So Peachy peach cobbler sour.

Also look for two hard seltzers, and a handful of cocktails made with Hippin Hops spirits, including the 40 Acres and a Mule, the spot’s take on a Moscow Mule, and the Bougie Country Gal, a watermelon basil-flavored drink with house vodka and hard seltzer.

Shrimp skewers from the menu of Hippin Hops in East Lake.

Credit: Hippin Hops

Shrimp skewers from the menu of Hippin Hops in East Lake.

Credit: Hippin Hops

Shrimp skewers from the menu of Hippin Hops in East Lake.

Credit: Hippin Hops

Credit: Hippin Hops

Derricia Snow, the executive chef for all Hippin Hops locations, created a menu for East Lake with a focus on healthier bar fare, according to Boston, including lamb chops, grilled shrimp skewers and blackened salmon. For those still looking to indulge, there will be offerings including fried mac and cheese and fried grouper.

The new Hippin Hops space will have an “upscale vibe,” Boston said. “We didn’t want it to just look like a brewery,” he said. “We call it an ‘elegant brewstillery’.”

The interior will offer seating at three high-top tables and on five custom sofas, while the outdoor patio will have nine tables and games including giant Jenga, cornhole and putt putt, as well as a wraparound deck.

Food from the menu of Hippin Hops in East Lake.

Credit: Hippin Hops

Food from the menu of Hippin Hops in East Lake.

Credit: Hippin Hops

Food from the menu of Hippin Hops in East Lake.

Credit: Hippin Hops

Credit: Hippin Hops

Beer and spirits will be available to go. Opening hours are noon-1 a.m. Fridays-Sundays and 5 p.m.-midnight Tuesdays-Thursdays.

Set to open by May, the Stone Mountain location’s beer list will be similar to the East Atlanta location, with a food menu that focuses on soul food including catfish, fried shrimp, collard greens and mac and cheese.

There are eight beers on draft at Hippin Hops in East Lake.

Credit: Hippin Hops

There are eight beers on draft at Hippin Hops in East Lake.

Credit: Hippin Hops

There are eight beers on draft at Hippin Hops in East Lake.

Credit: Hippin Hops

Credit: Hippin Hops

Boston plans to host a Blacktoberfest event in October, featuring a “diverse” lineup of breweries, including many Black-owned breweries.

Hippin Hops is considered the first Black-owned brick-and-mortar brewery in Georgia after opening its East Atlanta location in April 2021. Hip-hop group Nappy Roots opened Atlantucky Brewing earlier this month after years of home brewing, while Down Home Brewing and Khonso Brewing both operate in Georgia.

About the Author

Yvonne Zusel has been with the AJC since 2010. She works as a digital audience specialist for the food and dining team.

Featured
