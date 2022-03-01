Nashville restaurant Adele’s expanding with an Atlanta location

A year after first announcing plans to open a restaurant in Atlanta, Red Pebbles Hospitality group has announced a name, concept and opening timeline.
Adele’s Atlanta will open later this month at 525 Edgewood Ave. in Old Fourth Ward. The restaurant will be the second Adele’s, with the first opening in Nashville in 2014.
The menu, “inspired by the lightness of California cuisine and the rustic comfort of Italian dishes prepared with wood burning ovens and grills,” according to a press release, will feature dishes made with seasonal produce and proteins from local vendors and farms.
Executive chef Hannah Young will serve dishes from the original Adele’s menu including roasted chicken with salsa verde, whole roasted fish, gnocchi and kale salad with anchovy dressing. New items will include smoked duck, charred shrimp, shaved Brussels sprouts and steak tartare.
Credit: Adele's Atlanta
The restaurant is an adaptive reuse project, transforming an old garage with “crisp, modern décor,” creating a “warm, industrial dining canvas.” For those who have enjoyed Adele’s Nashville, Adele’s Atlanta will too be a gathering place for all to enjoy.
The 4,350 square-foot restaurant, which will count Biggerstaff Brewing Company, Staplehouse, Slutty Vegan and Old Fourth Distillery among its neighbors, will also feature a 1,000 square-foot outdoor patio and a private event space.
Red Pebbles was founded by Howard Greenstone, former president and CEO of the now-shuttered Rosa Mexicano in Atlantic Station. The restaurant group has several concepts in its portfolio, including Emmy Squared Pizza, which recently opened two Atlanta locations.
Opening hours will be 5-9 p.m. Wednesdays-Thursdays and Sundays and 5-10 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays.
