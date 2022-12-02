ajc logo
X

Check out the menu for Bibi, now open in Ponce City Market

Restaurant News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
49 minutes ago

Bibi, the Persian food stall from the team behind popular Inman Park restaurant Delbar, is now open in Ponce City Market.

Located in the Central Food Hall in the space vacated by Marrakesh Market when it closed earlier this year, Bibi offers a menu of grab-and-go bowls with kabobs over rice, dips, salads, pastries and sandwiches, with drinks including teas, juices and floral waters. In 2023, beverage director Francis Coligado will expand drink offerings with cocktails on draft featuring Persian ingredients and spices.

Bibi, which translates roughly to “powerful, kindhearted female leader in the community,”, is a nod to chef and owner Fares Kargar’s mother, aunts and grandmother, who helped raise him and train him in the kitchen.

Kargar left his native Iran at 17, eventually landing in Atlanta, where he earned a degree in hospitality from Georgia State University while working at several restaurants, including Rumi’s KitchenHe opened Delbar in 2020, with a menu featuring dishes like lamb-neck shawarma, trout stuffed with pomegranate, walnuts and herbs, hummus and tahdig.

Designed by Archie Bolden, Bibi “features the same soft, earth-toned plaster walls, lush greenery and natural wood tones that Delbar has become known for,” according to a press release. Look for “bright pops of color nestled within geometric shapes and playful lines, dried florals and soft timber elements.”

ExploreMetro Atlanta restaurant openings

Credit: Bibi

Credit: Bibi

The Central Food Hall at Ponce City Market is in the middle of a major expansion, with the recent openings of Nani’s Piri Piri ChickenVietvana Noodle HouseAtrium, Umbrella Bar and Spicewalla.

Existing Ponce City Market food and beverage concepts include SweetgreenBar Vegan and Eleven TLC as well as longer-term tenants like H&F Burger, Botiwalla and Ton Ton.

The expansion was announced in late 2020, with plans to add a four-story office building, additional shopping and dining space surrounding an outdoor courtyard and 400 units of what developer Jamestown described as “hospitality living.”

The existing development includes offices — more than 5,200 people work at Ponce City Market — and residential units in addition to dining and shopping.

Bibi’s opening hours are 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays and 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Sundays.

675 Ponce de Leon Ave. NE, Atlanta. bibieatery.com.

Scroll down to see the full menu for Bibi:

Credit: Bibi

Credit: Bibi

ExploreIntown Atlanta dining news
ExploreThe ultimate guide to metro Atlanta food halls

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.

About the Author

Yvonne Zusel has been with the AJC since 2010. She works as a digital audience specialist for the food and dining team.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Mary Lin Elementary School

Feds to investigate if Atlanta school grouped students by race3h ago

OPINION: Herschel Walker’s campaign has been beneath Georgia voters
7h ago

Credit: Michel Spingler

Ex-Amazon employees at Smyrna warehouse plead guilty to stealing nearly $10M
20h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Our bodies are a tattoo canvas? Years later, some crave an eraser
8h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Our bodies are a tattoo canvas? Years later, some crave an eraser
8h ago

Credit: TNS

Trial set for ‘zip-tie guy’ and mother on Jan. 6 charges
56m ago
The Latest

Credit: Courtesy of New Realm Brewing

Beer Pick: Obsidian Jam brings New Realm, Stone and Firestone Walker together
31m ago
9 metro Atlanta food and drink events to check out in December
2h ago
Nobu Atlanta brings its Japanese menu to Phipps Plaza
3h ago
Featured

Credit: Police records

Child’s death, other breakdowns raise questions for DFCS
Our bodies are a tattoo canvas? Years later, some crave an eraser
8h ago
Active school shooter hoaxes becoming a national trend
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top