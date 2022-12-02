Check out the menu for Bibi, now open in Ponce City Market

Located in the Central Food Hall in the space vacated by Marrakesh Market when it closed earlier this year, Bibi offers a menu of grab-and-go bowls with kabobs over rice, dips, salads, pastries and sandwiches, with drinks including teas, juices and floral waters. In 2023, beverage director Francis Coligado will expand drink offerings with cocktails on draft featuring Persian ingredients and spices.

Bibi, which translates roughly to “powerful, kindhearted female leader in the community,”, is a nod to chef and owner Fares Kargar’s mother, aunts and grandmother, who helped raise him and train him in the kitchen.