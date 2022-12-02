Check out the menu for Bibi, now open in Ponce City Market

Bibi, the Persian food stall from the team behind popular Inman Park restaurant Delbar, is now open in Ponce City Market.
Located in the Central Food Hall in the space vacated by Marrakesh Market when it closed earlier this year, Bibi offers a menu of grab-and-go bowls with kabobs over rice, dips, salads, pastries and sandwiches, with drinks including teas, juices and floral waters. In 2023, beverage director Francis Coligado will expand drink offerings with cocktails on draft featuring Persian ingredients and spices.
Bibi, which translates roughly to “powerful, kindhearted female leader in the community,”, is a nod to chef and owner Fares Kargar’s mother, aunts and grandmother, who helped raise him and train him in the kitchen.
Kargar left his native Iran at 17, eventually landing in Atlanta, where he earned a degree in hospitality from Georgia State University while working at several restaurants, including Rumi’s Kitchen. He opened Delbar in 2020, with a menu featuring dishes like lamb-neck shawarma, trout stuffed with pomegranate, walnuts and herbs, hummus and tahdig.
Designed by Archie Bolden, Bibi “features the same soft, earth-toned plaster walls, lush greenery and natural wood tones that Delbar has become known for,” according to a press release. Look for “bright pops of color nestled within geometric shapes and playful lines, dried florals and soft timber elements.”
The Central Food Hall at Ponce City Market is in the middle of a major expansion, with the recent openings of Nani’s Piri Piri Chicken, Vietvana Noodle House, Atrium, Umbrella Bar and Spicewalla.
Existing Ponce City Market food and beverage concepts include Sweetgreen, Bar Vegan and Eleven TLC as well as longer-term tenants like H&F Burger, Botiwalla and Ton Ton.
The expansion was announced in late 2020, with plans to add a four-story office building, additional shopping and dining space surrounding an outdoor courtyard and 400 units of what developer Jamestown described as “hospitality living.”
The existing development includes offices — more than 5,200 people work at Ponce City Market — and residential units in addition to dining and shopping.
Bibi’s opening hours are 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays and 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Sundays.
675 Ponce de Leon Ave. NE, Atlanta. bibieatery.com.
Scroll down to see the full menu for Bibi:
