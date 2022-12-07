Foundation Social Eatery reopening this week in Alpharetta

The 161-seat space offers two patios: one covered, with heaters and a fireplace in the winter and fans in the summer, as well as an open-air patio. The main dining room features a chef’s table overlooking the kitchen and a combination of banquettes and table seating.

“I’m getting my dream come true, having windows in my kitchen,” Toledo told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in 2019, recalling the time he spent working in a window-lined kitchen at the now-closed Atlanta restaurant Posh. “The creativity, the inspiration that you get from looking outside and the changing of the seasons...those were some of my best years for creativity.”

Sister concept Petite FSE, a Parisian-style bistro and market, is set at the front of the restaurant, is set to open in early 2023. The daytime spot will serve coffee as well as dine-in or to-go bites, breads, pastas and charcuterie boards.

“We’re so overwhelmed and humbled by the love we’ve gotten,” Toledo said in 2019. “Were so excited to feed people again.”

Foundation Social Eatery’s opening hours are 5-9 p.m. Tuesdays-Thursdays and 5-10 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays.

55 Roswell St., Alpharetta. foundationatl.com.

