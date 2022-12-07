BreakingNews
Foundation Social Eatery reopening this week in Alpharetta

Restaurant News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago
Menu to include mushroom ravioli, leek-dusted flounder

Foundation Social Eatery is reopening this week, nearly three years after closing its original location in Roswell.

The eatery, from chef/owner Mel Toledo, his wife, Sandy, and operating partner Nick Hassiotis, is set to open Dec. 9 at 55 Roswell St. in Alpharetta.

The menu will feature new dishes including burrata with sunchoke, black truffle, hazelnut gremolata, watercress, sunchoke chip and veal jus; and leek-dusted flounder with gigante bean, melted leek, olive, tomato, rock shrimp, tarragon, caviar and beurre blanc.

Credit: Heidi Harris

Credit: Heidi Harris

Options will also include items from the old menu including mushroom ravioli, confit pork ribs and chicken bolognese, in addition to a full bar. Brunch service is set to start in early 2023.

The 161-seat space offers two patios: one covered, with heaters and a fireplace in the winter and fans in the summer, as well as an open-air patio. The main dining room features a chef’s table overlooking the kitchen and a combination of banquettes and table seating.

“I’m getting my dream come true, having windows in my kitchen,” Toledo told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in 2019, recalling the time he spent working in a window-lined kitchen at the now-closed Atlanta restaurant Posh. “The creativity, the inspiration that you get from looking outside and the changing of the seasons...those were some of my best years for creativity.”

Credit: Heidi Harris

Credit: Heidi Harris

Sister concept Petite FSE, a Parisian-style bistro and market, is set at the front of the restaurant, is set to open in early 2023. The daytime spot will serve coffee as well as dine-in or to-go bites, breads, pastas and charcuterie boards.

“We’re so overwhelmed and humbled by the love we’ve gotten,” Toledo said in 2019. “Were so excited to feed people again.”

Foundation Social Eatery’s opening hours are 5-9 p.m. Tuesdays-Thursdays and 5-10 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays.

55 Roswell St., Alpharetta. foundationatl.com.

About the Author

Yvonne Zusel has been with the AJC since 2010. She works as a digital audience specialist for the food and dining team.

