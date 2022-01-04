Get a taste of Naples when Vesuvio Pizzeria Napoletana opens this week in Kennesaw

A restaurant with a focus on Neapolitan ingredients and dishes will make its long-awaited debut this week in Kennesaw.
Vesuvio Pizzeria Napoletana will open Jan. 6 at 2893 N. Main St., in the space that was formerly home to Colombian eatery Colombian Bites.
The fast-casual, counter-service restaurant comes from Massimo Andreozzi, who worked as the executive chef for popular Inman Park Italian restaurants Sotto Sotto and Fritti until leaving in 2020 to gear up for his first solo venture.
Andreozzi is bringing bits of his home city to the restaurant whose name refers to Mount Vesuvius, the volcano located in Naples. The interior’s blue color palette is a nod to both the Italian national football jersey and the waters off the Amalfi Coast; and the blue-tiled Manna pizza oven was imported from Naples.
Credit: Vesuvio Pizzeria Napoletana
The majority of the homage to Naples, however, comes in the form of the menu, which features a variety of appetizers (Buffalo mozzarella with Parma prosciutto, bruschetta con burrata), salads, sandwiches (available only during lunch), red pizzas (Bufalina, Pocellina, Magherita), white pizzas (Quattro Formaggi, Tartufata) and a build your own pizza option.
The majority of Vesuvio’s ingredients, including meats and cheeses, are imported from Naples. Unique to the menu are Vesuvio tomatoes, large, pointed cherry tomatoes that grow in the soil around Mount Vesuvius. The pizza dough, made in-house, is “light and airy, with a bit of char,” said Andreozzi’s wife, Lindsay, who helps to run the restaurant.
Desserts include cannoli and house-made Nutella calzones. When Vesuvio gets its liquor license, expect to see a wine list with a deep focus on Naples and other areas of Italy, as well as Italian and local beers.
Vesuvio has 49 seats indoors and 20 seats on an outdoor patio. It also offers takeout, with delivery via third-party sites like Grubhub coming soon.
Hours are 11:30 a.m.-9 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays and 11:30 a.m.-8 p.m. Sundays.
2893 N. Main St., Kennesaw. 770-702-8168, vesuviokennesaw.com/
Scroll down to see the full menu for Vesuvio Pizzeria Napoletana:
Credit: Vesuvio
Credit: Vesuvio
Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter
Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.
About the Author