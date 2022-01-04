Get a taste of Naples when Vesuvio Pizzeria Napoletana opens this week in Kennesaw

The majority of the homage to Naples, however, comes in the form of the menu, which features a variety of appetizers (Buffalo mozzarella with Parma prosciutto, bruschetta con burrata), salads, sandwiches (available only during lunch), red pizzas (Bufalina, Pocellina, Magherita), white pizzas (Quattro Formaggi, Tartufata) and a build your own pizza option.

The majority of Vesuvio’s ingredients, including meats and cheeses, are imported from Naples. Unique to the menu are Vesuvio tomatoes, large, pointed cherry tomatoes that grow in the soil around Mount Vesuvius. The pizza dough, made in-house, is “light and airy, with a bit of char,” said Andreozzi’s wife, Lindsay, who helps to run the restaurant.

Desserts include cannoli and house-made Nutella calzones. When Vesuvio gets its liquor license, expect to see a wine list with a deep focus on Naples and other areas of Italy, as well as Italian and local beers.

Vesuvio has 49 seats indoors and 20 seats on an outdoor patio. It also offers takeout, with delivery via third-party sites like Grubhub coming soon.

Hours are 11:30 a.m.-9 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays and 11:30 a.m.-8 p.m. Sundays.

2893 N. Main St., Kennesaw. 770-702-8168, vesuviokennesaw.com/

