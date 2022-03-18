Boho 115 opens in Decatur and more restaurant news from the week

Mario Johnson, the owner of Grant Park sports bar The Beverly, is opening a bourbon bar next door to his first business, What Now Atlanta reports. Located at 790 Glenwood Ave., Grant Park Social will serve 150 different bourbons, plus tequila, vodka and gin. Offerings will also include a variety of desserts from local catering company Smokey Peach.

*****

Ann Kim has been named executive chef at Davio’s Atlanta in Buckhead.

The California native attended Western Culinary Institute in Portland, Oregon, and worked at several restaurants in California.

Most recently, she served as executive chef for Garden and Gun Club at the Battery Atlanta.

*****

Phipps Plaza restaurant Rock’s Chicken & Fries is set to open a second location in downtown Atlanta at 300 Luckie St. NW on the bottom floor of Hyatt Place Atlanta Centennial Park Hotel, Atlanta Business Chronicle reports.

*****

Local fast-casual chain Gusto has opened its ninth metro area location, at 2 Park Place NE in downtown Atlanta.

The new location offers a menu similar to the other Gusto restaurants, with customizable bowls that come with a choice of a base, protein and sauce, and a side of sweet potato chips.

Nate Hybl opened the first Gusto in 2014 on Peachtree Road in the Brookwood Hills neighborhood. Gusto also has locations on Ponce de Leon Avenue, Roswell Road, and in west Midtown, Decatur, Chamblee, east Cobb and Alpharetta.

*****

Fast-casual Indian chain Sankranti, which opened in January for takeout and delivery, is now open for dine-in service. Located at 237 Perimeter Center Pkwy in Dunwoody, Sankranti offers menu items from all regions of India, including kathi rolls, curry bowls, kabobs, pulao, samosas and salads.

The restaurant is open for lunch and dinner from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays and noon-8 p.m. Sundays.

*****

Mochi doughnut chain Mochibees is slated to open locations in Doraville and Alpharetta that will join the original metro Atlanta location in Duluth, What Now Atlanta reports.

*****

Mixed-use development Wire Park in Oconee County has announced that Mama’s Boy will join the roster at the Grid at Wire Park food hall. It will be the third location for the breakfast restaurant, which also has locations in downtown Atlanta and the Falls of Oconee shopping center.

Other confirmed tenants for the food hall include hibachi and sushi restaurant Gekko Kitchen, which also has a location in Midtown food hall Politan Row at Colony Square; Original Hot Dog Factory, which has several locations throughout metro Atlanta and several other states; and Winghouse Grill.

The 66-acre Wire Park development, owned by Gibbs Capital, will also be home to South Main Brewing, Oconee County’s first brewery; Lalo’s Tacos and Cantina; ice cream shop Scoops; and tea and smoothie shop SoCo Nutrition.

Wire Park will also feature 130 residential units, greenspace and 225,000-square-feet of commercial, office and retail space.

More restaurant news

Fuddruckers burger chain returning to metro Atlanta malls

Atlanta chefs, restaurants named 2022 James Beard Award finalists

Sweet Melissa’s closes in Decatur

Explore Our favorite Atlanta dishes right now

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.