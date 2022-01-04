Check out the menu for Todd Ginsberg’s new Atlanta restaurant, Dirty Rascal

The lunch menu features menu dishes from the dinner menu, with the addition of hero sandwiches and panins.

At times, expect to see “theatrical” table-side preparations. For instance, during truffle season, fettuccini alfredo will be prepared tableside and finished with shaved Alba truffles.

The cocktail list will feature apertivos, martinis and cocktails like the Amaro Smash with rye, Cynar 70, mint, honey and lemon and the Saratoga with rye, benedictine, lemon and chianti float.

The space’s mid-century design features a large, central bar with marble top and red leather bar front as the focal point. The main dining room’s walls are lined with alcoves and round leather booths.

Opening hours will be 7-11 a.m. daily for breakfast and 5:30-10 p.m. for dinner. Lunch hours will be added soon.

On Jan. 13, the hotel’s rooftop will become home to private club Tessarae, from the team behind Singapore’s 1880 Club. Accessible to members and guests staying in Thompson Buckhead suites, Tessarae will hold guest-chef dinners, and will have a beverage program created by Atlanta native Joe Alessandroni, who built several bar programs in Asia and served as head bartender at Rickhouse in San Francisco.

415 E. Paces Ferry Road NE, Atlanta. 234-567-8910, dirtyrascal.com/

