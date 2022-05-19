Fogon & Lions opens in Alpharetta for wood-fired Spanish-Latin dishes

He got to reconnect a bit with his roots on a couple of the menu’s dishes, including the beef empanadas with pickled aji pepper, a recipe he got from his father.

“He didn’t give me any (measurements), just the ingredients, so I had to experiment to figure it out,” he said.

The beverage offerings include a section called “mis tres amores” (my three loves), which include selections of rum, tequila and bourbon. The cocktail list includes the Fogon Grand Fashion, Delgado’s take on an Old-Fashioned made with Don Q rum (he grew up just blocks from the factory where the rum was made).

The space features “colonial-style” decor with lots of iron, dark woods, stone walls and pops of yellow.

A 30-seat bar offers both seating inside and outdoor sidewalk seating; all together, there’s seating for about 70 guests inside and 80 outside.

Fogon & Lions’ opening hours are 5-10 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays and 5-9 p.m. Sundays. Delgado plans to add lunch and Sunday Latin-style brunch hours in the coming weeks.

10 Roswell St., Alpharetta. 770-676-9133, fogonandlions.com

