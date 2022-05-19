ajc logo
X

Fogon & Lions opens in Alpharetta for wood-fired Spanish-Latin dishes

The dining room at Fogon & Lions in Alpharetta.

caption arrowCaption
The dining room at Fogon & Lions in Alpharetta.

Restaurant News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

A restaurant offering a wood-fire Spanish-Latin menu opened this week in Alpharetta.

Located at 10 Roswell St., Fogon & Lions comes from chef and restaurateur Julio Delgado, who also owns neighboring pizzeria Minnie Olivia.

Fogon & Lions was inspired by Delgado’s grandfather, Polo Lopez, who was a butcher in their native Puerto Rico. A photo of Lopez hangs in the entryway of the restaurant. “The whole concept is a tribute to him,” Delgado said.

ExploreMetro Atlanta restaurant openings

The menu is dominated by Spanish, South and Central American and Caribbean dishes cooked on a 14-foot-long hearth from Grills by DeMant, including pollo a la brasa, a South American-style rotisserie chicken; a churrasco skirt steak with chimichurri; seafood paella; pulpo “al fogon” with pimenton and fennel puree; and three kinds of ceviche.

“Everything is very simple and very straightforward,” Delgado said. “We just let the fire do its job.”

He got to reconnect a bit with his roots on a couple of the menu’s dishes, including the beef empanadas with pickled aji pepper, a recipe he got from his father.

ExploreNorth Fulton County dining news
caption arrowCaption
The bar at Fogon & Lions offers outdoor sidewalk seating.

Credit: Ash Wilson

The bar at Fogon & Lions offers outdoor sidewalk seating.

Credit: Ash Wilson

caption arrowCaption
The bar at Fogon & Lions offers outdoor sidewalk seating.

Credit: Ash Wilson

Credit: Ash Wilson

“He didn’t give me any (measurements), just the ingredients, so I had to experiment to figure it out,” he said.

The beverage offerings include a section called “mis tres amores” (my three loves), which include selections of rum, tequila and bourbon. The cocktail list includes the Fogon Grand Fashion, Delgado’s take on an Old-Fashioned made with Don Q rum (he grew up just blocks from the factory where the rum was made).

The space features “colonial-style” decor with lots of iron, dark woods, stone walls and pops of yellow.

A 30-seat bar offers both seating inside and outdoor sidewalk seating; all together, there’s seating for about 70 guests inside and 80 outside.

Fogon & Lions’ opening hours are 5-10 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays and 5-9 p.m. Sundays. Delgado plans to add lunch and Sunday Latin-style brunch hours in the coming weeks.

10 Roswell St., Alpharetta. 770-676-9133, fogonandlions.com

Scroll down to see the complete menu for Fogon & Lions:

caption arrowCaption
Fogon & Lions menu

Credit: Fogon & Lions

Fogon & Lions menu

Credit: Fogon & Lions

caption arrowCaption
Fogon & Lions menu

Credit: Fogon & Lions

Credit: Fogon & Lions

caption arrowCaption
Fogon & Lions menu

Credit: Fogon & Lions

Fogon & Lions menu

Credit: Fogon & Lions

caption arrowCaption
Fogon & Lions menu

Credit: Fogon & Lions

Credit: Fogon & Lions

caption arrowCaption
Fogon & Lions menu

Credit: Fogon & Lions

Fogon & Lions menu

Credit: Fogon & Lions

caption arrowCaption
Fogon & Lions menu

Credit: Fogon & Lions

Credit: Fogon & Lions

caption arrowCaption
Fogon & Lions menu

Credit: Fogon & Lions

Fogon & Lions menu

Credit: Fogon & Lions

caption arrowCaption
Fogon & Lions menu

Credit: Fogon & Lions

Credit: Fogon & Lions

ExploreThe ultimate guide to pizza in Atlanta

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.

About the Author

Yvonne Zusel has been with the AJC since 2010. She works as a digital audience specialist for the food and dining team.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Find Cuban food, empanadas and pastries under one roof this month in Marietta
45m ago
REVIEW: Daily Chew’s smart, healthy fare feels just right for the times
2h ago
Atlanta’s New Realm brews Blackberry Smoke
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top