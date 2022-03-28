ajc logo
Mac’s Raw Bar & Market opening on the Marietta Square

Seafood from the menu of Mac's Raw Bar and Market.

Credit: Mac's Raw Bar and Market

Seafood from the menu of Mac's Raw Bar and Market.

Credit: Mac's Raw Bar and Market

Credit: Mac's Raw Bar and Market

Restaurant News
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
20 minutes ago

The team behind Marietta steakhouse Mac’s Chophouse is opening a new venture on the Marietta Square.

Mac’s Raw Bar & Market is set to open April 5 at 23 N. Park Square, with a menu featuring seafood like scallops and whole roasted fish, sandwiches, salads, and a raw bar with shucked oysters delivered daily from hand-picked oyster farmers.

The restaurant will also offer to-go items, daily specials and catering services.

Menu items from Mac's Raw Bar & Market.

Credit: ANDREW CEBULKA

Menu items from Mac's Raw Bar & Market.

Credit: ANDREW CEBULKA

Menu items from Mac's Raw Bar & Market.

Credit: ANDREW CEBULKA

Credit: ANDREW CEBULKA

On the beverage side, look for a selection of wines, cocktails and local craft beers, with monthly tastings planned.

Seating for about 60 guests will be offered inside, including a raw bar area that takes up most of the left side of the restaurant, in addition to a patio facing the Square. A small area at the front of the restaurant will serve as a market, selling to-go items, bottles of wine and gifts.

The space will be “cool, laid back and coastal,” with golds, shiplap, marble and royal blue accents, according to a representative for the restaurant.

Randy “Mac” McCray and chef/owner Michael Fuller opened sister concept Mac’s Chophouse in the former Schilling’s space in 2020. McCray also owns The Mill Kitchen & Bar in Roswell with his brother, Scott. Fuller has more than 35 years of food and beverage experience, working at Atlanta restaurants including Del Frisco’s, Ray’s Restaurants and McKendrick’s.

Opening hours are 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Fridays, 10 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturdays and 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Sundays.

23 N. Park Square, Marietta. 770-517-2225, macsrawbar.com/

Scroll down to see the opening menu for Mac’s Raw Bar & Market

The menu for Mac's Raw Bar & Market

Credit: Mac's Raw Bar & Market

The menu for Mac's Raw Bar & Market

Credit: Mac's Raw Bar & Market

The menu for Mac's Raw Bar & Market

Credit: Mac's Raw Bar & Market

Credit: Mac's Raw Bar & Market

Yvonne Zusel has been with the AJC since 2010. She works as a digital audience specialist for the food and dining team.

