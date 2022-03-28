Mac’s Raw Bar & Market opening on the Marietta Square

Seating for about 60 guests will be offered inside, including a raw bar area that takes up most of the left side of the restaurant, in addition to a patio facing the Square. A small area at the front of the restaurant will serve as a market, selling to-go items, bottles of wine and gifts.

The space will be “cool, laid back and coastal,” with golds, shiplap, marble and royal blue accents, according to a representative for the restaurant.

Randy “Mac” McCray and chef/owner Michael Fuller opened sister concept Mac’s Chophouse in the former Schilling’s space in 2020. McCray also owns The Mill Kitchen & Bar in Roswell with his brother, Scott. Fuller has more than 35 years of food and beverage experience, working at Atlanta restaurants including Del Frisco’s, Ray’s Restaurants and McKendrick’s.

Opening hours are 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Fridays, 10 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturdays and 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Sundays.

23 N. Park Square, Marietta. 770-517-2225, macsrawbar.com/

