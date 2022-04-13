Food truck veteran opens Kitchen at the King Kabob in Decatur

The menu will include starters such as Everything But the Kitchen Sink Nachos; salads including the Not So Plain Jane Kitchen Salad; and main dishes like the Mary Had a Little Lamb Chops and the Oh No They Didn’t Kabob with chicken fried in tempura batter topped with Yum Yum and teriyaki sauces and served with rice.

There are also sides including mac and cheese and broccolini, and desserts like chocolate bread pudding and strawberry cheesecake.

In May, the restaurant will launch a Sunday brunch menu with options including shrimp and grits and oxtail pasta. Davis plans to offer wine and beer once an alcohol license is approved.

Explore DeKalb County dining news

The building, which previously functioned as a meal prep area, “is a vibe,” said Davis, who revamped the space through the construction company he operates on the side. “I wanted to design something where you feel like you can come and sit all day.”

Kitchen at the King Kabob seats about 45 guests, with garage doors that can roll up onto an outdoor space that seats about 15.

While the King Kabob food truck will continue to pop up around town, Davis also plans to occasionally park the truck outside the restaurant on busy days to serve as a mobile bar.

Kitchen at the King Kabob is open from 11:30 a.m.-9 p.m. Wednesdays-Sundays, and offers delivery and takeout in addition to dine-in service.

2752 E. Ponce de Leon Ave., Decatur. thekingkabob.com/?page_id=229

Scroll down to see the full menu for Kitchen at the King Kabob:

Caption Menu for Kitchen at the King Kabob. Credit: Kitchen at the King Kabob Credit: Kitchen at the King Kabob Caption Menu for Kitchen at the King Kabob. Credit: Kitchen at the King Kabob Credit: Kitchen at the King Kabob

Caption Menu for Kitchen at the King Kabob. Credit: Kitchen at the King Kabob Credit: Kitchen at the King Kabob Caption Menu for Kitchen at the King Kabob. Credit: Kitchen at the King Kabob Credit: Kitchen at the King Kabob

Explore Our favorite dishes in Atlanta right now

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.