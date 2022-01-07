Lee + White food hall gets first tenant and more restaurant news from the week

*****

Atlanta restaurant Fin & Feathers is set to open its fourth metro Atlanta location next month in Midtown.

The restaurant will open in the 5,400-square-foot space at 1136 Crescent Ave. that was previously home to Tin Lizzy’s Cantina.

The space will be redesigned to feature colored recessed lighting and new bar and artwork, and will also offer outdoor seating on a large patio.

Owner Damon Johnson opened the first Fin & Feathers at 360 Edgewood Ave., later adding locations in Douglasville and Riverside. He previously served as general manager at BQE Restaurant & Lounge, director of operations at Members Only Lounge and Crave restaurant, general manager at Escobar Restaurant & Tapas, general manager of Tom, Dick and Hank BBQ Restaurant and co-owner of Spice House Cascade.

*****

The first U.S. location of Canadian-based the Captain’s Boil has opened at Cumberland Mall at 2680 Cumberland Mall in Atlanta. Metro Atlanta locations in Woodstock, Lawrenceville and Sandy Springs set to open in the coming months.

The seafood restaurant, which offers seafood boils with a choice of flavors, spice level and add ons as well as sharable plates, has 20 locations throughout Canada.

The Captain’s Boil will host a grand opening from 6-8 p.m. Jan. 12 with live music, face painting, giveaways and free samples.

*****

Annie’s Thai Castle has closed at the end of 2020 at 3195 Roswell Road in Buckhead after 28 years, Tomorrow’s News Today reports. Annie and Samson Lai opened the restaurant in 1993.

*****

Miami-based Victory Restaurant & Lounge will take over the space at 710 Peachtree St. that was home to Baraonda before it closed last year, Atlanta Business Chronicle reports. The concept, which also has a location in Washington, DC, comes from former college football player Ricardo Young. Victory will offer hookah and will serve a variety of cocktails and dishes including lobster fried rice.

*****

The last metro Atlanta location of grilled cheese chain Tom & Chee has closed at 1200 Ernest W. Barrett Pkwy in Kennesaw and Corner Pizza has closed after 14 years in Brookhaven, Tomorrow’s News Today reports.

*****

Soigne Garden has replaced City Tap at 848 Peachtree St. NE in Midtown, What Now Atlanta reports. Cardi B and Offset attended the spot’s grand opening party on New Year’s Eve.

*****

A second location of Tony’s Sports Grill will replace Hudson Grille at 7955 N. Point Pkwy in Alpharetta, Tomorrow’s News Today reports. The first Tony’s is located on Medlock Bridge Road in Johns Creek.

*****

Alex Broustein and Johnny Farrow will name their previously announced Eastside Beltline restaurant Breaker Breaker, Atlanta Business Chronicle reports. Broustein, who also owns several locations of Grindhouse Killer Burgers, said the name was chosen in part because he and Farrow envision the eatery as a place where people will take a break along the Beltline.

Set to open later this year in a mostly outdoor space in the Stein Steel Co. redevelopment, Breaker Breaker will serve a seafood-heavy menu.

*****

Preview, a restaurant serving a Mediterranean and American menu, will open in the coming months at 2221 Peachtree Road in Buckhead, Tomorrow’s News Today reports. The space was previously home to Pho Kitchen.

*****

Restaurant, bar and hookah lounge Fade + Facet is open at 3547 Peachtree Industrial Blvd. in Duluth, What Now Atlanta reports.

*****

