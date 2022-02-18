Details revealed for Rooftop L.O.A. and more restaurant news from the week

Mandy and Kevin Slater, who own Slater Hospitality along with partner Brett Hull-Ryde, have been working with building developers S.J. Collins on the project for three years. Slater Hospitality also operates the Ponce City Roof, which includes Nine Mile Station, Skyline Park, 12 Cocktail Bar, and Rooftop Terrace, and the group is working on a rooftop diner, pizzeria and basement bar for the South Downtown development.

A hiring event for Rooftop L.O.A. will be held from 3-7 p.m. Feb. 21 at The Interlock.

The Interlock is already home to several food and beverage concepts including Velvet Taco, St. Germain French Bakery and Cafe, Puttshack, Drawbar at Bellyard, Holiday Bar and Cathy’s Gourmet Ice Cream Sandwiches. Opening in the development in the coming months will be Kinjo Room and La Lau, Humble Pie and Pour Taproom.

Mexican restaurant Cantina Loca opened last week at 5010 W. Broad St. in Sugar Hill. The menu offers salads, wraps, tacos, bowls, plates and sides, as well as a full bar. The first Cantina Loca location closed last year in Alpharetta.

Indian restaurant Sankranti, which opened late last month at 237 Perimeter Center Pkwy in Dunwoody for delivery and takeout is now open for dine-in service.

Caption Two Urban Licks executive chef Shain Wancio. Credit: Two Urban Licks Credit: Two Urban Licks Caption Two Urban Licks executive chef Shain Wancio. Credit: Two Urban Licks Credit: Two Urban Licks

Shain Wancio has been named the executive chef at Eastside Beltline restaurant Two Urban Licks. Wancio previously worked in the kitchen at several well-known Philadelphia restaurants and ran catering company Farm Truck.

Two Urban Licks part of the Concentrics Restaurant hospitality group, which also includes Atlanta restaurants Bully Boy and Tap.

Indian restaurant Zyka, located at 3800 Brookside Pkwy in Alpharetta, is now open for dine-in service. The eatery opened in late 2020, joining the original Decatur location, which has been open since 1997.

Augustine’s Bar and Grill has reopened at 327 Memorial Drive in Grant Park with a new owner and new menu, Eater Atlanta reports.

The bar closed in 2021 for renovations after being sold to real estate firm Triton Holdings, which also owns Triton Yards food truck park in Capitol View.

The menu offers bar food like loaded tater tots, grilled cheese and wings and a selection of beer, including several local options.

Suwanee Mexican restaurant Tequila Mama Taqueria is expanding in the coming months with a second location in the Ariston development in Buford, What Now Atlanta reports.

