MikChan’s, from couple behind JenChan’s, opening in East Atlanta

To that end, the opening menu will feature two burgers, a hot dog, a taco and a couple side dishes. Chan said she and Jen “taste-tested hot dogs for two weeks,” eventually coming up with the Szechuan Hot Dog topped with taco beef gravy, Asian slaw, fermented tofu sauce, cilantro crema and Fritos.

The Rou Jia Mo, a Chinese street food burger made with pork belly, will feature buns handmade by Chan, who said the sandwich would fall apart with traditional burger buns.

The JustTaco will be familiar to patrons of the popular JustTaco pop-up the Chans launched in the JenChan’s space last summer.

The 450-square-foot space has two griddles, which means most menu items can be made gluten-free or vegetarian.

While MikChan’s won’t have a liquor license, look for several nonalcoholic beverage options, including a zero-proof ginger margarita.

The Chans also hope to do their own pop-ups during off-hours, and let team members use the space to launch their own pop-ups.

MikChan’s opening hours will be 11:30 a.m.-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays. Evening hours will likely be extended in the coming weeks. Chan said the East Atlanta location will also serve as a pickup spot for patrons of the supper club.

The Chans launched their supper club delivery service in 2018, and opened JenChan’s Restaurant in 2019. Chan said she and Jen are currently looking for a new commissary kitchen for the growing meal delivery side of the business, plus a brick-and-mortar space for JustTaco.

Q Trinh closed her pho shop We Suki Suki and the neighboring mini food hall Global Grub Collective at the end of 2021. She opened food-focused community art concept Qommunity in the former Collective space earlier this year, with tenants including Poke Burri and Trinh’s dinner-and-a-movie business Eatavision.

