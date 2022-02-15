MikChan’s, from couple behind JenChan’s, opening in East Atlanta

The owners of Cabbagetown eatery JenChan’s Restaurant and Supper Club are opening a new restaurant in nearby East Atlanta Village.
MikChan’s, named after the son of owners Jen and Emily Chan, will debut March 1 in the former We Suki Suki space at 479 Flat Shoals Ave. SE.
Emily Chan said the name — which, by design, might also conjure up thoughts of a certain fast-food chain — is a nod to MikChan’s being a fun, more experimental version of its older sister.
“We’re trying not to take ourselves too seriously,” she said. “MikChan’s will allow our team to get really creative and have fun. The last couple of years have been so hard, so we just want to enjoy ourselves and make really delicious food.”
To that end, the opening menu will feature two burgers, a hot dog, a taco and a couple side dishes. Chan said she and Jen “taste-tested hot dogs for two weeks,” eventually coming up with the Szechuan Hot Dog topped with taco beef gravy, Asian slaw, fermented tofu sauce, cilantro crema and Fritos.
The Rou Jia Mo, a Chinese street food burger made with pork belly, will feature buns handmade by Chan, who said the sandwich would fall apart with traditional burger buns.
The JustTaco will be familiar to patrons of the popular JustTaco pop-up the Chans launched in the JenChan’s space last summer.
The 450-square-foot space has two griddles, which means most menu items can be made gluten-free or vegetarian.
While MikChan’s won’t have a liquor license, look for several nonalcoholic beverage options, including a zero-proof ginger margarita.
The Chans also hope to do their own pop-ups during off-hours, and let team members use the space to launch their own pop-ups.
MikChan’s opening hours will be 11:30 a.m.-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays. Evening hours will likely be extended in the coming weeks. Chan said the East Atlanta location will also serve as a pickup spot for patrons of the supper club.
The Chans launched their supper club delivery service in 2018, and opened JenChan’s Restaurant in 2019. Chan said she and Jen are currently looking for a new commissary kitchen for the growing meal delivery side of the business, plus a brick-and-mortar space for JustTaco.
Q Trinh closed her pho shop We Suki Suki and the neighboring mini food hall Global Grub Collective at the end of 2021. She opened food-focused community art concept Qommunity in the former Collective space earlier this year, with tenants including Poke Burri and Trinh’s dinner-and-a-movie business Eatavision.
Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter
Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.
About the Author