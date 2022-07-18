ajc logo
Italian market Il Bottegone to open this month at Halcyon in Alpharetta

Il Bottegone will specialize in custom charcuterie boards.

Restaurant News
By Noah Sheidlower
1 hour ago

Italian market and build-your-own charcuterie board concept Il Bottegone will open on July 26 at the Halcyon mixed-use development in Alpharetta.

The Forsyth County market will specialize in Italian sandwiches and paninis, pastries, homemade pastas and sauces, in addition to Italian wine and beer.

Combined ShapeCaption
Il Bottegone is set to open at Halycon in Alpharetta on July 26.

Credit: Courtesy of Il Bottegone

Credit: Courtesy of Il Bottegone

Combined ShapeCaption
Credit: Courtesy of Il Bottegone

Credit: Courtesy of Il Bottegone

The European-style market will feature a full-service countertop with artisanal cheeses, meats, homemade breads and coffee.

The market is owned by Forsyth County resident Jose Jiminez, who felt the neighborhood was lacking a place to get authentic Italian cuisine. Shelves will be stocked with products imported from Italy, and walls will be lined with greenery.

The alleyway next to the space will serve as a patio this fall.

The 135-acre Halcyon development from RocaPoint Partners houses nearly two dozen dining options, including Butcher & Brew, Cattle Shed Wine & Steak Bar, Iron Age Korean Steak House and Ocean & Acre.

6365 Halcyon Way, Alpharetta. ilbottegonehalcyon.com.

