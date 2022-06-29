ajc logo
Glide Pizza opens new location inside Inner Voice Brewing in Decatur

Old Fourth Ward pizzeria Glide sells slices of its massive 20-inch Brooklyn-style pies, including the Homegrown (left) featuring pimento cheese. Ligaya Figueras / ligaya.figueras@ajc.com

Restaurant News
By Noah Sheidlower
12 minutes ago

Glide Pizza, a pizzeria with a location at Studioplex along the BeltLine, has opened its second location at Inner Voice Brewing in Decatur.

Inner Voice owners Rhett Caseman and Josh Johnson knew food needed to be a part of their brewery, located at 308 W Ponce de Leon Ave., so they reached out to Glide owner Rob Birdsong through Instagram to partner up. The partnership was announced last August, though equipment wait times and Glide Pizza’s transition to a new space pushed back the opening to last weekend.

“I think Rob saw a lot of potential in our space, what we’re doing over here, so he decided to double down on the experience and make sure that he can serve the absolute best pizzas possible,” Caseman said.

Glide Pizza’s menu includes cheese, garlic or pepperoni pies and slices with toppings including red onion, mushroom, sausage, fresh jalapeno and capers. All 20-inch pies come with a side of pizza ranch and pickled peppers.

Guests will be able to order from the window or eat inside Inner Voice. Glide’s hours will be open along with Inner Voice, from 4-9 p.m. Wednesdays-Thursdays, noon-10 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays and noon-10 p.m. Sundays. Walk-in service is available for now, with online ordering to be added soon.

Birdsong opened Glide Pizza in 2021 as a walk-up window location at Irwin Street Market near Krog Street Market. He relocated to the nearby cafe behind The Spindle cycling shop earlier this year. A third location is set to open in the Westside Paper development later this year.

Caseman and Johnson first met on the job at Monday Night Brewing in Atlanta, where Caseman was lead brewer and Johnson worked as head of research and development.

Both took jobs at Variant Brewing in Roswell and in their spare time searched for a location for their own brewery. They signed their lease in January 2020 and opened Inner Voice in September 2021.

“Most of the breweries at that point in time were big warehouses. We wanted to be a little bit more like a bar atmosphere and kind of elevate the experience to customers,” Johnson told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Inner Voice’s beer selection includes a mango lassi Jammie, peach bellini seltzer and a stout with 13.5 percent ABV called Broken Sun.

Birdsong did not immediately respond to the AJC’s request for more information.

