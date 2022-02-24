Kid Cashew opening tomorrow in Sandy Springs for Mediterranean-inspired food

“It’s close to everything and we thought it had the right energy,” Mehdi said of Sandy Springs.

Customers familiar with the Kid Cashew brand will find a food menu in Sandy Springs almost identical to that of the other two locations, but with almost completely new cocktail offerings. While the majority of the dishes are Mediterranean, “we don’t take ourselves too seriously,” Mehdi said. “If it tastes amazing and it’s affordable, it could get on the menu.”

To that end, look for burgers alongside a variety of spreads, salads and wood-fired fish and chicken, including the Big Mac Daddy, “like the McDonald’s Big Mac but with better ingredients and preparation,” Mehdi said.

While entrees are available, Mehdi said he encourages customers to get small plates to share, from quinoa-stuffed avocados and cilantro lime-marinated chicken skewers to cast-iron mac and five cheeses and wood-fire grilled Spanish octopus.

For those with dietary restrictions, a section of the menu designates vegan items, and most dishes can be prepared as gluten-free. Desserts and a kids menu are also available, with a weekend brunch menu coming in March.

Explore North Fulton County dining news

Caption A burger from the menu of Kid Cashew. Credit: Kid Cashew Credit: Kid Cashew Caption A burger from the menu of Kid Cashew. Credit: Kid Cashew Credit: Kid Cashew

The interior, which has 20-foot ceilings, has a “warm, not pretentious, cozy feeling,” Mehdi said. The restaurant will seat about 24 in the bar area, 70 in the main dining room and 70 on a dog-friendly outdoor patio, a portion of which is covered and heated. A smaller, sectioned-off area inside seats about 16 and is available for private events.

Patrons will also find an herb garden in front of a mural by local artist Gordo Stevens that pays homage to the Nintendo video game Super Mario Bros.

“We want it to feel like you’re having dinner at home,” Mehdi said of the restaurant. “Kid Cashew is all about being happy. We just want people to come in and have a good time.”

Kid Cashew’s opening hours will be 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Sundays-Thursdays and 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays.

6090 Roswell Road, Sandy Springs. 470-764-3576, kidcashew.com/

Scroll down to see the full menu for Kid Cashew:

Caption Kid Cashew menu Credit: Kid Cashew Credit: Kid Cashew Caption Kid Cashew menu Credit: Kid Cashew Credit: Kid Cashew

Caption Kid Cashew menu Credit: Kid Cashew Credit: Kid Cashew Caption Kid Cashew menu Credit: Kid Cashew Credit: Kid Cashew

Explore Our favorite dishes in Atlanta right now

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.