Kid Cashew opening tomorrow in Sandy Springs for Mediterranean-inspired food

A dish from the menu of Kid Cashew.

Credit: Kid Cashew

A dish from the menu of Kid Cashew.

Credit: Kid Cashew

Credit: Kid Cashew

Restaurant News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
17 minutes ago

A Mediterranean-inspired woodfire grill with a little bit of everything on the menu is set to open Feb. 25 in Sandy Springs.

Six years after opening its first location in Charlotte, North Carolina and more than two years after opening in Charleston, South Carolina, Kid Cashew is set to make its metro Atlanta debut.

The restaurant has a familiar name behind it — Martin Sprock, who founded chains Moe’s Southwest Grill and Planet Smoothie. Kid Cashew is a concept he launched with business partner Azam Mehdi. Jeff Sime will serve as managing partner at the Sandy Spring location.

Mehdi said he and Sprock had been scoping a spot in metro Atlanta for months, eventually settling on a space that was previously home to a Moe’s Southwest Grill.

The exterior of Kid Cashew in Sandy Springs features a Super Mario Bros. mural and an herb garden.

Credit: Kid Cashew

The exterior of Kid Cashew in Sandy Springs features a Super Mario Bros. mural and an herb garden.

Credit: Kid Cashew

The exterior of Kid Cashew in Sandy Springs features a Super Mario Bros. mural and an herb garden.

Credit: Kid Cashew

Credit: Kid Cashew

“It’s close to everything and we thought it had the right energy,” Mehdi said of Sandy Springs.

Customers familiar with the Kid Cashew brand will find a food menu in Sandy Springs almost identical to that of the other two locations, but with almost completely new cocktail offerings. While the majority of the dishes are Mediterranean, “we don’t take ourselves too seriously,” Mehdi said. “If it tastes amazing and it’s affordable, it could get on the menu.”

To that end, look for burgers alongside a variety of spreads, salads and wood-fired fish and chicken, including the Big Mac Daddy, “like the McDonald’s Big Mac but with better ingredients and preparation,” Mehdi said.

While entrees are available, Mehdi said he encourages customers to get small plates to share, from quinoa-stuffed avocados and cilantro lime-marinated chicken skewers to cast-iron mac and five cheeses and wood-fire grilled Spanish octopus.

For those with dietary restrictions, a section of the menu designates vegan items, and most dishes can be prepared as gluten-free. Desserts and a kids menu are also available, with a weekend brunch menu coming in March.

A burger from the menu of Kid Cashew.

Credit: Kid Cashew

A burger from the menu of Kid Cashew.

Credit: Kid Cashew

A burger from the menu of Kid Cashew.

Credit: Kid Cashew

Credit: Kid Cashew

The interior, which has 20-foot ceilings, has a “warm, not pretentious, cozy feeling,” Mehdi said. The restaurant will seat about 24 in the bar area, 70 in the main dining room and 70 on a dog-friendly outdoor patio, a portion of which is covered and heated. A smaller, sectioned-off area inside seats about 16 and is available for private events.

Patrons will also find an herb garden in front of a mural by local artist Gordo Stevens that pays homage to the Nintendo video game Super Mario Bros.

“We want it to feel like you’re having dinner at home,” Mehdi said of the restaurant. “Kid Cashew is all about being happy. We just want people to come in and have a good time.”

Kid Cashew’s opening hours will be 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Sundays-Thursdays and 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays.

6090 Roswell Road, Sandy Springs. 470-764-3576, kidcashew.com/

Scroll down to see the full menu for Kid Cashew:

Kid Cashew menu

Credit: Kid Cashew

Kid Cashew menu

Credit: Kid Cashew

Kid Cashew menu

Credit: Kid Cashew

Credit: Kid Cashew

Kid Cashew menu

Credit: Kid Cashew

Kid Cashew menu

Credit: Kid Cashew

Kid Cashew menu

Credit: Kid Cashew

Credit: Kid Cashew

Yvonne Zusel has been with the AJC since 2010. She works as a digital audience specialist for the food and dining team.

