El Valle opens in Midtown for Mexican food, drinks with a twist

“We wanted to present Mexican food to Atlanta, but not just in the traditional way, with just Tex-Mex and tacos,” Jonah said.

Explore Intown Atlanta dining news

Caption A dish from the menu of El Valle. Credit: Karen Calver Credit: Karen Calver Caption A dish from the menu of El Valle. Credit: Karen Calver Credit: Karen Calver

She called the cuisine featured on El Valle’s menu “elevated Mexican,” with ingredients not found on a lot of other menus, including the Mexican herb hoja santa, while still keeping the thread of some familiar Mexican dishes and techniques.

Look for appetizers including halibut ceviche, soft shell crab with polenta, and herb guacamole and “masas” like roasted cauliflower tacos with pineapple salsa, and an octopus quesadilla with Oaxacan cheese, poblano peppers and salsa verde.

Large plates include branzino with capers wrapped in an hoja santa leaf, a 30-day wet-aged rib-eye marinated in tamarind and mushroom-stuffed chicken with romesco sauce, with side dish options like elote-style corn pudding and poblano mac and cheese.

The menu was a collaboration between Damian and executive chef Camargo, who also serves as a partner at Buckhead French restaurant F&B and brings French cooking techniques and flavors to the mix. Jonah, a pastry chef who also owns Cirque Confections in Sandy Springs, developed El Valle’s dessert menu, which include horchata panna cotta and deconstructed Mexican s’mores.

Many of the restaurant’s ingredients are sourced locally, including from Tucker Farms and Revere Meats, with hard-to-find ingredients hailing from area Mexican markets.

El Valle’s beverage menu features an extensive list of Mexican wines, along with several Latin American labels.

The craft cocktail list, with 12 options, was developed by Chavez and Alan Suarez of Hanky Panky Cocktail Bar in Mexico City.

Explore Metro Atlanta restaurant openings

Caption A cocktail from the menu of El Valle. Credit: Karen Calver Credit: Karen Calver Caption A cocktail from the menu of El Valle. Credit: Karen Calver Credit: Karen Calver

“We didn’t want to just limit ourselves to just tequilas and mezcals,” Damian said. “They’re a little different than what you normally see. The way (Suarez) comes up with flavors is really good.”

Among cocktails, the Contigo Aprendi is made with sous vide pineapple rum, while the Me Gustas Mucho uses tomato honey cordial. One of Damian’s favorites is the Mujeres Divinas, made with marries gin, strawberry cordial, lime and agave.

Designed by Maria Dominguez of locally-based Maison Maulee interior design, the space features the same layout as El Escorpion, with a large bar area and patio.

Caption The interior of El Valle. Credit: El Valle Credit: El Valle Caption The interior of El Valle. Credit: El Valle Credit: El Valle

Most changes were cosmetic, moving from Escorpion’s dark tones to “light, warm” colors, according to Jonah, including white, green and gold accents. The makeover includes new furniture, reupholstered banquettes and a retiled bar.

“We wanted to make it very comfortable,” Jonah said. “We want people to enjoy their time and make it a place for people to gather.”

Opening hours are 5-10 p.m. Sundays and Tuesdays-Thursdays, with the bar staying open until midnight and 5-11 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays with the bar open until 1 a.m. Lunch will be added in the coming weeks.

Explore Our favorite dishes in Atlanta right now

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.