Deborah VanTrece to open Oreatha’s at The Point in Cascade Heights next week

To execute her vision for Oreatha’s at The Point, VanTrece brought on Christian “Lucke” Bell, formerly of Atlanta restraurant Rock Steady, to serve as executive chef.

Look for globally-inspired small plates like tempura miso fried artichokes with okra, shishito peppers, smoked garlic and roasted chile harissa aioli, and the Italian-influenced fried duck ravioli with aglio e olio and bechamel sauce. The bread service will feature options from around the world including water cornbread, focaccia and naan served with herb Boursin cheese butter and Richland Rum syrup.

Entrées include Tod Mun Pla Thai seasoned catfish with tamarind hot sauce, coconut grits and curry coleslaw; and harissa grilled cauliflower steak with mafe sauce, chickpea dumplings and blistered heirloom tomatoes; and Mother Oreatha’s Smoked Duck Pot Pie.

You’ll also find salads like the Italian and Southern panzanella burrata collard salad and sandwiches like the turkey burger with rhubarb mostarda, pickles and sage aioli.

The restaurant will include a full bar with wines, spirits, and beers and a curated list of specialty cocktails. Kursten Berry will serve as beverage director.

A representative for Oreatha’s did not immediately return a request for more information on the restaurant’s interior and hours.