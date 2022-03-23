Deborah VanTrece to open Oreatha’s at The Point in Cascade Heights next week

Acclaimed chef Deborah VanTrece, who owns Twisted Soul Cookhouse and Pours in West Midtown, is set to debut her second restaurant next week.
Named for her mother, Oreatha’s at the Point will debut March 31 at 2287 Cascade Road SW in the historic Cascade Heights neighborhood, which was the birthplace of Atlanta notables including John Lewis and Hank Aaron.
The restaurant’s menu will focus on “family recipes and dishes prepared by mothers from dinner tables around the world,” according to a press release.
“When I traveled around the world as a flight attendant, I discovered that the popular tourist food wasn’t the same as what the locals enjoyed at home,” VanTrece said in a prepared statement. “I’m fascinated by the latter, and I’ve learned that moms all over the world use one secret ingredient in their cooking: a mother’s love. Oretha’s is a celebration of that love, and you’ll be able to taste it in every dish.”
To execute her vision for Oreatha’s at The Point, VanTrece brought on Christian “Lucke” Bell, formerly of Atlanta restraurant Rock Steady, to serve as executive chef.
Look for globally-inspired small plates like tempura miso fried artichokes with okra, shishito peppers, smoked garlic and roasted chile harissa aioli, and the Italian-influenced fried duck ravioli with aglio e olio and bechamel sauce. The bread service will feature options from around the world including water cornbread, focaccia and naan served with herb Boursin cheese butter and Richland Rum syrup.
Entrées include Tod Mun Pla Thai seasoned catfish with tamarind hot sauce, coconut grits and curry coleslaw; and harissa grilled cauliflower steak with mafe sauce, chickpea dumplings and blistered heirloom tomatoes; and Mother Oreatha’s Smoked Duck Pot Pie.
You’ll also find salads like the Italian and Southern panzanella burrata collard salad and sandwiches like the turkey burger with rhubarb mostarda, pickles and sage aioli.
The restaurant will include a full bar with wines, spirits, and beers and a curated list of specialty cocktails. Kursten Berry will serve as beverage director.
A representative for Oreatha’s did not immediately return a request for more information on the restaurant’s interior and hours.
