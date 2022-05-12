BreakingNews
Kemp signs upcoming year’s budget with teacher pay raises
Kindred opens in former Kitchen Six space with ‘eclectic’ farm-to-table menu

A dish from the menu of Kindred in Oak Grove.

Restaurant News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
10 minutes ago

A modern steakhouse with a farm-to-table menu is now open in the former Kitchen Six space in Oak Grove.

Kindred debuted April 23 at 2751 Lavista Road in Decatur, down the block from butcher shop and gourmet grocery store Oak Grove Market.

The restaurant comes from Rick Adams, who owned Kitchen Six and is also a partner in Oak Grove Market; Chaffraix Rowles and Rick Watson, also partners in Oak Grove Market; and Ralph Catalan.

Rowles said the menu, developed by Watson, who also serves as the chef at Oak Grove Market, features “an eclectic mix of items,” with “as many ingredients sourced from local farmers as we can.”

Sharable starters include chili-garlic crab claws with sambal and lime; beet terrine with whipped goat cheese and spiced walnuts; and burrata with roasted tomato, balsamic, basil and grilled bread.

The bar program at Kindred is called Kindred Spirits.

Credit: Alison Jakaitis

Main dishes include the Kindred Burger, a renamed popular holdover from the Kitchen Six menu served with bacon onion jam and pickled red pepper and a hatch chile bouillabaisse with red shrimp, octopus, fish, clams and saffron aioli.

But the highlight of the menu, Rowles said, are the steaks, all butchered at Oak Grove Market. Options include rib-eye, filet and hanger served in one of five styles including Woodsman with smoked mushrooms and sorrel, Bistro with blue cheese and bacon jam, and Gaucho with chimichurri and pickled onion. Choice of sides includes mashed potatoes, grits and fries.

The beverage program, which has been dubbed Kindred Spirits, features an eight-drink cocktail list with options like the Pollinator with Blanco tequila, berry syrup, lime and pink peppercorn.

Rowles said she and Watson are particularly proud of the curated wine list, which she said reflects “handpicked wines that show guests something they haven’t tried, though we’ll also have a classic flavor in each varietal.”

Kindred owners (from left to right) Ralph Catalan, Chef Rick Watson, Chaffraix Rowles and Rick Adams.

Credit: Allison Jakaitis

The Kindred space will likely look very different to customers of Kitchen Six. The decor has been completely reimagined, with a “loungier feel” featuring reupholstered “lush, peacock-colored velvet booths,” and a neon sign touting the bar program, Rowles said.

The aesthetic highlights, however, are colorful painted portraits on both of the restaurant’s main walls done by local artist Liz Haywood, who is also responsible for the large mural on the side of Oak Grove Market.

The restaurant seats about 70 guests inside at booths, tables, high tops and at the bar, with about 15-20 on the outdoor patio.

Rowles said she hopes Kindred provides the same sense of community present at Oak Grove Market and that Kitchen Six fostered.

“We’re most proud of how we’ve built a community that’s really loyal, where people come in and they’re happy to be there,” she said. “Our initial thoughts for the restaurant were, how do we bring that here but in a more upscale, boutique setting?”

Kindred’s hours are 5-9 p.m. Tuesdays-Thursdays and 5-10 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays. Lunch hours will be added in the fall.

2751 LaVista Road, Decatur. 404-330-8336, kindreddecatur.com

