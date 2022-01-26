Wegman’s Bayou Louisiana Kitchen opens in former Adele’s space in Roswell

Owner-chef Marc Wegman opened Wegman’s Bayou Louisiana Kitchen earlier this month at 1169 Canton St., offering a menu similar to Adele’s, which shuttered in November 2021. Adele’s originally opened on Holcomb Bridge Road in 2011 and moved to its Canton Street location in 2017.

Look for a variety of po’boys and dishes like red beans and rice, crawfish etouffee, gumbo, seafood served grilled, fried or blackened and beginets.