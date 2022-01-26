Hamburger icon
Wegman’s Bayou Louisiana Kitchen opens in former Adele’s space in Roswell

Chargrilled oysters from the menu of Wegman's Bayou Louisiana Kitchen.

Credit: Wegman's Bayou Louisiana Kitchen

Chargrilled oysters from the menu of Wegman's Bayou Louisiana Kitchen.

Credit: Wegman's Bayou Louisiana Kitchen

Credit: Wegman's Bayou Louisiana Kitchen

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
32 minutes ago

The chef behind Roswell cajun restaurant Adele’s, which closed at the end of last year after a decade, is back in the same space with a similar concept.

Owner-chef Marc Wegman opened Wegman’s Bayou Louisiana Kitchen earlier this month at 1169 Canton St., offering a menu similar to Adele’s, which shuttered in November 2021. Adele’s originally opened on Holcomb Bridge Road in 2011 and moved to its Canton Street location in 2017.

Look for a variety of po’boys and dishes like red beans and rice, crawfish etouffee, gumbo, seafood served grilled, fried or blackened and beginets.

ExploreMetro Atlanta restaurant openings
The bar at Wegman's Bayou Louisiana Kitchen.

Credit: Wegman's Louisiana Bayou Kitchen

The bar at Wegman's Bayou Louisiana Kitchen.

Credit: Wegman's Louisiana Bayou Kitchen

The bar at Wegman's Bayou Louisiana Kitchen.

Credit: Wegman's Louisiana Bayou Kitchen

Credit: Wegman's Louisiana Bayou Kitchen

The original bar was extended, and the full bar also offers drinks from a frozen daiquiri machine and a selection of zero-proof cocktails.

“It will feel familiar, like a decade-old neighborhood favorite but there’s a renewed energy in here that I think everybody will feel as soon as they walk in,” Wegman said in a prepared statement.

Wegman’s is open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Tuesdays-Thursdays, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Fridays, 9 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturdays and 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Sundays.

A representative did not immediately respond to a request for more information on Wegman’s outdoor seating and takeout and delivery options.

1169 Canton St., Roswell. 770-594-0655, wegmansbayou.com/

Yvonne Zusel has been with the AJC since 2010. She works as a digital audience specialist for the food and dining team.

