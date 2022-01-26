Wegman’s Bayou Louisiana Kitchen opens in former Adele’s space in Roswell

The chef behind Roswell cajun restaurant Adele’s, which closed at the end of last year after a decade, is back in the same space with a similar concept.
Owner-chef Marc Wegman opened Wegman’s Bayou Louisiana Kitchen earlier this month at 1169 Canton St., offering a menu similar to Adele’s, which shuttered in November 2021. Adele’s originally opened on Holcomb Bridge Road in 2011 and moved to its Canton Street location in 2017.
Look for a variety of po’boys and dishes like red beans and rice, crawfish etouffee, gumbo, seafood served grilled, fried or blackened and beginets.
Credit: Wegman's Louisiana Bayou Kitchen
Credit: Wegman's Louisiana Bayou Kitchen
The original bar was extended, and the full bar also offers drinks from a frozen daiquiri machine and a selection of zero-proof cocktails.
“It will feel familiar, like a decade-old neighborhood favorite but there’s a renewed energy in here that I think everybody will feel as soon as they walk in,” Wegman said in a prepared statement.
Wegman’s is open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Tuesdays-Thursdays, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Fridays, 9 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturdays and 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Sundays.
A representative did not immediately respond to a request for more information on Wegman’s outdoor seating and takeout and delivery options.
1169 Canton St., Roswell. 770-594-0655, wegmansbayou.com/
