ajc logo
X

Jinebei West opens in Peachtree Corners for ramen, omakase

Credit: Lauren Kress

Credit: Lauren Kress

Restaurant News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
15 minutes ago

Jinbei West, the sister restaurant to Smyrna eatery Yakitori Jinbei, opens today in Peachtree Corners.

Located at 5170 Town Center Blvd., Jinbei West will offer an “elevated version” of the Smyrna menu, according to a press release, including omakase, sushi rolls, ramen, Korean fried chicken.

Several new dishes will also be offered on Jinbei West’s menu, including citrus salmon crudo, madai carpaccio, Korean-style bluefin tartare, Wagyu fried rice, salmon and black cod misoyaki. There will also be a selection of maki rolls exclusive to Jinbei West.

The beverage selection will include a variety of Japanese whiskeys, sakes and Korean soju.

ExploreGwinnett County dining news

Credit: Jinbei West

Credit: Jinbei West

Chef Jae Choi, a former optometrist who bought Yakitori Jinbei in 2017, partnered with chef G. Garvin to open Jinbei West. Garvin, who owns LowCountry Steak in Midtown, has also hosted several television cooking shows, including “Road Trip with G. Garvin” on the Cooking Channel.

Choi, who calls Garvin his “friend and unofficial partner for years,” appeared with him on an episode of “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” that featured Yakitori Jinbei.

The 2,000-square-foot Jinbei West space features an eight-seat sushi bar, 40-seat dining room and a 20-seat patio.

Jinbei West is open 4-10 p.m. Tuesdays-Thursdays and Sundays and 4-11 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays.

5170 Town Center Blvd., Peachtree Corners. 678-587-5323.

ExploreMetro Atlanta restaurant openings
ExploreThe ultimate guide to pizza in Atlanta

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.

About the Author

Yvonne Zusel has been with the AJC since 2010. She works as a digital audience specialist for the food and dining team.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Tony Avelar

3 key matchups: Falcons at Seahawks3h ago

Credit: Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Impact launches as a networking site for TV and film crew
30m ago

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Braves place Mike Soroka on injured list, ending his season
12h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Elton John bids farewell to ‘one of my hometowns’ at his last Atlanta show
4h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Elton John bids farewell to ‘one of my hometowns’ at his last Atlanta show
4h ago

Credit: AJC

The Jolt: Are Warnock and Walker headed for a runoff?
5h ago
The Latest

Credit: Jose Pereiro

Palo Santo opens in West Midtown for Mexican cuisine made with Georgia ingredients
54m ago
The Grit in Athens closing after more than 30 years
4h ago
Tiger K Cupbob owner brings Korean-Japanese restaurant Sabu to Alpharetta
Featured

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Elton John bids farewell to ‘one of my hometowns’ at his last Atlanta show
4h ago
Georgia senior care facilities fumble do-not-resuscitate orders
Native Americans get their say in plan to expand Ocmulgee National Park in Middle Georgia
23h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top