Jinebei West opens in Peachtree Corners for ramen, omakase

Jinbei West, the sister restaurant to Smyrna eatery Yakitori Jinbei, opens today in Peachtree Corners.
Located at 5170 Town Center Blvd., Jinbei West will offer an “elevated version” of the Smyrna menu, according to a press release, including omakase, sushi rolls, ramen, Korean fried chicken.
Several new dishes will also be offered on Jinbei West’s menu, including citrus salmon crudo, madai carpaccio, Korean-style bluefin tartare, Wagyu fried rice, salmon and black cod misoyaki. There will also be a selection of maki rolls exclusive to Jinbei West.
The beverage selection will include a variety of Japanese whiskeys, sakes and Korean soju.
Chef Jae Choi, a former optometrist who bought Yakitori Jinbei in 2017, partnered with chef G. Garvin to open Jinbei West. Garvin, who owns LowCountry Steak in Midtown, has also hosted several television cooking shows, including “Road Trip with G. Garvin” on the Cooking Channel.
Choi, who calls Garvin his “friend and unofficial partner for years,” appeared with him on an episode of “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” that featured Yakitori Jinbei.
The 2,000-square-foot Jinbei West space features an eight-seat sushi bar, 40-seat dining room and a 20-seat patio.
Jinbei West is open 4-10 p.m. Tuesdays-Thursdays and Sundays and 4-11 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays.
5170 Town Center Blvd., Peachtree Corners. 678-587-5323.
