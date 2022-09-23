Jinebei West opens in Peachtree Corners for ramen, omakase

Chef Jae Choi, a former optometrist who bought Yakitori Jinbei in 2017, partnered with chef G. Garvin to open Jinbei West. Garvin, who owns LowCountry Steak in Midtown, has also hosted several television cooking shows, including “Road Trip with G. Garvin” on the Cooking Channel.

Choi, who calls Garvin his “friend and unofficial partner for years,” appeared with him on an episode of “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” that featured Yakitori Jinbei.

The 2,000-square-foot Jinbei West space features an eight-seat sushi bar, 40-seat dining room and a 20-seat patio.

Jinbei West is open 4-10 p.m. Tuesdays-Thursdays and Sundays and 4-11 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays.

5170 Town Center Blvd., Peachtree Corners. 678-587-5323.

