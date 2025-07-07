Coop’s Wings

Coop’s Wings is a spinoff on Coop’s Champion Chicken, which has several locations throughout Truist Park and is operated by Delaware North. Its Outfield Market location offers a specialized menu of chicken wings, with such flavors as honey hot, Texas tea, golden barbecue, Coca-Cola barbecue, honey lemon pepper and Tabasco agave glaze.

Outfield Market and Sections 138, 320.

Fox Bros. BBQ at Blue Moon Brewery & Grill

This Atlanta barbecue brand from brothers and Texas natives Jonathan and Justin Fox offers an abbreviated selection of items from its menu, including pulled pork, smoked brisket and ribs. It’s available in the Blue Moon Brewery & Grill, which can be accessed from both The Battery and Truist Park. The Blue Moon Brewery also offers salads, burgers, sides and beer.

Blue Moon Brewery & Grill. foxbrosbbq.com

Fred’s Meat & Bread

The sandwich shop from partners Todd Ginsberg, Shelley Sweet and Jennifer and Ben Johnson operates from two locations at Truist Park. Cheesesteaks from Fred’s Meat & Bread are available in the Blue Moon Beer Garden and at Outfield Market. Each outpost serves the same menu, including the Korean cheesesteak with gochujang sauce, American cheese, candied jalapenos, green onion and garlic aioli.

Outfield Market and Blue Moon Beer Garden. fredsmeatandbread.com

Grindhouse Killer Burgers

This Atlanta-based burger spot has three locations at Truist Park, including a stall at Outfield Market. At the market, it serves a single-patty burger; in Sections 315 and 335, it offers a double-patty version.

Outfield Market and Sections 315, 335. grindhouseburgers.com

Giving Kitchen

Giving Kitchen, an Atlanta-based nonprofit that provides emergency assistance to food service workers, operates a stall in Outfield Market that features local chefs and restaurant operators who rotate monthly. The 2025 season has seen chef Terry Koval (from the Deer and the Dove and B-Side Coffee & Bagels) and chef Hudson Rouse (of Whoopsies, Pure Quill Superette and Rising Son). July spotlights Electric Hospitality (Ranger Station, Muchacho and Ladybird), with a menu item from Ladybird.

Outfield Market. givingkitchen.org

Pepper’s Hotdogs

Tarina Hodges has been popping up with her creative wieners around metro Atlanta since 2022. Her stall at Outfield Market offers such items as the Stadium Dog, with sauerkraut, caramelized onions, spicy mustard and garlic aioli; the Damn Dog, with caramelized onion, jalapeno, truffle aioli and mozzarella; and the ATL Dog, which is exclusive to the Truist Park food hall and features pickled carrots and celery, blue cheese, ranch, Cajun hot sauce and lemon pepper.

Outfield Market. peppershotdogs.com

The Battery

There are plenty of spots to find a drink throughout The Battery — including Live at the Battery, PBR Atlanta, Fat Tuesday, Punch Bowl Social and Battle & Brew — but for a heftier meal, check out these restaurants.

Antico Pizza

The popular Neapolitan-style pizzeria has an outpost at The Battery. Antico also has locations in West Midtown and in Alpharetta mixed-use development Avalon.

2605 Circle 75 Parkway, Atlanta. 678-890-2222, littleitalia.com

C. Ellet’s

Restaurateur Linton Hopkins’ called his eatery a “great American steakhouse with seasonal ingredients tied into the American South.” The menu focuses on steaks, seafood and oysters, along with vegetable dishes. Read the AJC’s review here.

2605 Circle 75 Parkway, Atlanta. 678-996-5344, c-ellets.com

Credit: Courtesy of The Imprints Agency Credit: Courtesy of The Imprints Agency

El Super Pan

The Puerto Rican-inspired sandwich shop from chef Hector Santiago opened its second location (its first is at Ponce City Market) in 2018. El Super Pan at The Battery is open daily for lunch and dinner with a menu of sandwiches, snacks and sides. It also offers weekend brunch.

455 Legends Place, Atlanta. 404-521-6500, elsuperpan.com

Garden & Gun Club

Southern culture magazine Garden & Gun launched this bar and restaurant in 2018, complete with a lavishly stocked cocktail bar and drink-friendly foods, such as Southern oysters, peel-and-eat shrimp and pimento cheese with buttermilk crackers and crudites. Read the AJC’s review here.

2605 Circle 75 Parkway, Atlanta. 770-726-0925, gardenandgunclub.com

Ph’east

The mini Asian food hall offers fare from Poke Burri, Lifting Noodles Ramen, Fan T’Asia, 26 Thai and Kung Fu Tea. Read more about Ph’east here.

925 Battery Ave. SE, Atlanta. pheastatl.com

Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

Shake Shack

The popular burger chain recently opened a location at The Battery featuring a full bar, walk-up window serving beer and cocktails, patio and grab-and-go hot dog cart open during home games.

455 Legends Place, Atlanta. 404-470-2335, shakeshack.com/location/the-battery-ga

Superica

Restaurateur Ford Fry serves up Mexican food with an Austin, Texas, vibe at five metro Atlanta locations, including The Battery. Tex-Mex classics include tacos, flautas and enchiladas, along with short ribs and carne asada.

455 Legends Place, Atlanta. 770-675-6318, superica.com/atlanta

Here is a comprehensive list of dining options at The Battery.