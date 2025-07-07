Major League Baseball’s top players will gather in Atlanta on July 15 to compete in the All-Star game at Truist Park. This is the first time Atlanta has hosted the Midsummer Classic since 2000.
Whether you’re attending the game or just planning to enjoy the atmosphere around The Battery during the festivities, here’s where to grab a bite inside and outside the stadium.
Truist Park
Truist Park debuted eight concessions this year at Outfield Market, an open-air food hall on the right field concourse. Between that and the specialty concessions from the Braves’ food and beverage partner, Delaware North, fans never go hungry at Truist Park.
Coop’s Wings
Coop’s Wings is a spinoff on Coop’s Champion Chicken, which has several locations throughout Truist Park and is operated by Delaware North. Its Outfield Market location offers a specialized menu of chicken wings, with such flavors as honey hot, Texas tea, golden barbecue, Coca-Cola barbecue, honey lemon pepper and Tabasco agave glaze.
Outfield Market and Sections 138, 320.
Fox Bros. BBQ at Blue Moon Brewery & Grill
This Atlanta barbecue brand from brothers and Texas natives Jonathan and Justin Fox offers an abbreviated selection of items from its menu, including pulled pork, smoked brisket and ribs. It’s available in the Blue Moon Brewery & Grill, which can be accessed from both The Battery and Truist Park. The Blue Moon Brewery also offers salads, burgers, sides and beer.
Blue Moon Brewery & Grill. foxbrosbbq.com
Fred’s Meat & Bread
The sandwich shop from partners Todd Ginsberg, Shelley Sweet and Jennifer and Ben Johnson operates from two locations at Truist Park. Cheesesteaks from Fred’s Meat & Bread are available in the Blue Moon Beer Garden and at Outfield Market. Each outpost serves the same menu, including the Korean cheesesteak with gochujang sauce, American cheese, candied jalapenos, green onion and garlic aioli.
Outfield Market and Blue Moon Beer Garden. fredsmeatandbread.com
Grindhouse Killer Burgers
This Atlanta-based burger spot has three locations at Truist Park, including a stall at Outfield Market. At the market, it serves a single-patty burger; in Sections 315 and 335, it offers a double-patty version.
Outfield Market and Sections 315, 335. grindhouseburgers.com
Giving Kitchen
Giving Kitchen, an Atlanta-based nonprofit that provides emergency assistance to food service workers, operates a stall in Outfield Market that features local chefs and restaurant operators who rotate monthly. The 2025 season has seen chef Terry Koval (from the Deer and the Dove and B-Side Coffee & Bagels) and chef Hudson Rouse (of Whoopsies, Pure Quill Superette and Rising Son). July spotlights Electric Hospitality (Ranger Station, Muchacho and Ladybird), with a menu item from Ladybird.
Outfield Market. givingkitchen.org
Pepper’s Hotdogs
Tarina Hodges has been popping up with her creative wieners around metro Atlanta since 2022. Her stall at Outfield Market offers such items as the Stadium Dog, with sauerkraut, caramelized onions, spicy mustard and garlic aioli; the Damn Dog, with caramelized onion, jalapeno, truffle aioli and mozzarella; and the ATL Dog, which is exclusive to the Truist Park food hall and features pickled carrots and celery, blue cheese, ranch, Cajun hot sauce and lemon pepper.
Outfield Market. peppershotdogs.com
The Battery
There are plenty of spots to find a drink throughout The Battery — including Live at the Battery, PBR Atlanta, Fat Tuesday, Punch Bowl Social and Battle & Brew — but for a heftier meal, check out these restaurants.
Antico Pizza
The popular Neapolitan-style pizzeria has an outpost at The Battery. Antico also has locations in West Midtown and in Alpharetta mixed-use development Avalon.
2605 Circle 75 Parkway, Atlanta. 678-890-2222, littleitalia.com
C. Ellet’s
Restaurateur Linton Hopkins’ called his eatery a “great American steakhouse with seasonal ingredients tied into the American South.” The menu focuses on steaks, seafood and oysters, along with vegetable dishes. Read the AJC’s review here.
2605 Circle 75 Parkway, Atlanta. 678-996-5344, c-ellets.com
Credit: Courtesy of The Imprints Agency
El Super Pan
The Puerto Rican-inspired sandwich shop from chef Hector Santiago opened its second location (its first is at Ponce City Market) in 2018. El Super Pan at The Battery is open daily for lunch and dinner with a menu of sandwiches, snacks and sides. It also offers weekend brunch.
455 Legends Place, Atlanta. 404-521-6500, elsuperpan.com
Garden & Gun Club
Southern culture magazine Garden & Gun launched this bar and restaurant in 2018, complete with a lavishly stocked cocktail bar and drink-friendly foods, such as Southern oysters, peel-and-eat shrimp and pimento cheese with buttermilk crackers and crudites. Read the AJC’s review here.
2605 Circle 75 Parkway, Atlanta. 770-726-0925, gardenandgunclub.com
Ph’east
The mini Asian food hall offers fare from Poke Burri, Lifting Noodles Ramen, Fan T’Asia, 26 Thai and Kung Fu Tea. Read more about Ph’east here.
925 Battery Ave. SE, Atlanta. pheastatl.com
Credit: Handout
Shake Shack
The popular burger chain recently opened a location at The Battery featuring a full bar, walk-up window serving beer and cocktails, patio and grab-and-go hot dog cart open during home games.
455 Legends Place, Atlanta. 404-470-2335, shakeshack.com/location/the-battery-ga
Superica
Restaurateur Ford Fry serves up Mexican food with an Austin, Texas, vibe at five metro Atlanta locations, including The Battery. Tex-Mex classics include tacos, flautas and enchiladas, along with short ribs and carne asada.
455 Legends Place, Atlanta. 770-675-6318, superica.com/atlanta
Here is a comprehensive list of dining options at The Battery.
