Rreal Tacos opens in West Midtown, announces locations in Chamblee, Buckhead

Rreal Tacos opened in late June at 1000 Northside Drive NW on the ground floor of ARIUM Westside. The space has a 30-seat outdoor patio, with an additional 80 seats inside.

A location is also set to open in early September at 5070 Peachtree Industrial Blvd. in Chamblee, with one to follow in 2023 at 3350 Peachtree Road NE in a development from Cousins Properties that will also include a 50,000-square-foot pedestrian plaza and 9,800 square feet of office space.