Rreal Tacos opens in West Midtown, announces locations in Chamblee, Buckhead

Midtown taco shop Rreal Tacos recently opened a West Midtown location, and has two more metro Atlanta locations in the works.
Rreal Tacos opened in late June at 1000 Northside Drive NW on the ground floor of ARIUM Westside. The space has a 30-seat outdoor patio, with an additional 80 seats inside.
A location is also set to open in early September at 5070 Peachtree Industrial Blvd. in Chamblee, with one to follow in 2023 at 3350 Peachtree Road NE in a development from Cousins Properties that will also include a 50,000-square-foot pedestrian plaza and 9,800 square feet of office space.
The menu at all the restaurants will be the same, featuring a variety of tacos including al pastor, beef barbacoa, birria barbacoa, grilled fish and veggie. Other menu options include tortas, burritos, quesabirria and salads. Drinks range from passionfruit and mango margaritas to fresco cucumbers to sangrias. There is also a full tequila and mezcal menu.
Adrian Villarreal opened the restaurant’s first location in Midtown in 2015, and sold it to Damian Otero and Miguel Hernandez in 2021. The pair also co-own the Vinings location of Cafe at Pharr and restaurant marketing business Resto Experience, and Otero owns South American steakhouse Sabores Del Plata in Norcross.
The West Midtown restaurant is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays and noon-8 p.m. Sundays.
1000 Northside Dr. NW, Atlanta. 404-963-6408, rrealtacos.com
