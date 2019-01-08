BreakingNews
Georgia’s first medical marijuana dispensaries could open within days
15 restaurants and bars to try in downtown Atlanta

Credit: Alma Cocina

Credit: Alma Cocina

Things to Do
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Updated 45 minutes ago

Headed downtown to an event at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, State Farm Arena, Centennial Olympic Park or the Georgia World Congress Center?

Here are some restaurants within walking distance where you’re sure to find dishes to get you fed swiftly.

Alma Cocina. This modern Mexican eatery serves up margaritas, ceviches, tamales and other Mexican staples.

191 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 404-968-9662, www.alma-atlanta.com

Binky’s. Chef-to-the-stars Bryant Williams cooks up soul food staples including turkey legs, oxtails, and salmon, with side items including mac and cheese, smoked turkey collard greens and candied yams at this takeout-only spot. Save room for red velvet cake and banana pudding.

20 Broad St., Atlanta. 404-963-5704, instagram.com/binkysatl

Der Biergarten. This German-style beer garden offers up a variety of German and domestic beers as well as brats, pretzels and other Deutschland favorites. 300 Marietta St. NW, Atlanta. 404-521-2728, derbiergarten.com

Dos Bocas. The menu mixes Cajun and Tex-Mex with dishes including po’boys and fajitas, crawfish étouffée and verde chicken enchiladas, as well as daiquiris and margaritas.

275 Baker St. NW, Atlanta. 404-704-8078, dosbocasatl.com

Dua Vietnamese. Keep warm with pho and other Vietnamese dishes.

53 & 61 Broad St., Atlanta. 404-589-8889, dua-108958.square.site

Glenn’s Kitchen. If you’re looking for something a little on the swankier side, this eatery inside The Glenn Hotel serves up gourmet Southern comfort food including shrimp and grits, fried chicken and cheeseburgers.

110 Marietta St. NW, Atlanta. 404-469-0700, glennskitchenatl.com

Hudson Grill. If the game itself isn’t enough sporty for you, check out this sports bar across from State Farm Arena that also boasts an extensive selection of bar food and beer.

120 Marietta St. Atlanta. 404-221-0102, hudsongrille.com

Max’s Coal Oven Pizza. Order New York-style pizza, pastas, salads and sandwiches.

300 Marietta St. NW, Atlanta. 404-974-2941, maxsatl.com

Mr. Fries Man. Build your own loaded fries , or go for a signature item like chicken bacon parmesan, honey garlic shrimp steak or the Fry Box with barbecue bacon ranch chicken, buffalo chicken, lemon garlic shrimp, honey garlic shrimp and steak.

30 Decatur St. SE, Atlanta. 404-254-4381, .mrfriesman.com

NaanstopSet up like an Indian version of Chipotle, Naanstop allows customers to choose a rice bowl, salad or wrap and a selection of toppings.

64 Broad St. NW, Atlanta. 404-522-6226, naanstop.com

The Hub at Peachtree Center. The culinary options in this downtown office building include Gibney’s Pub, Gus’s World Famous Fried Chicken, Beni’s Cubano, Aviva by Kameel Mediterranean and several other spots.

231 Peachtree St. NE, Altanta.

Smokey Stallion. NFL star Cam Newton and his brother, C.J., are behind this Castleberry Hill barbecue restaurant that offers a variety of sides and smoked meats including turkey legs, brisket, rib tips, pork and chicken.

309 Nelson St. SW, Atlanta. 404-254-1012, smokeystallionbbq.com

TydeTate Kitchen. Head to the new South Downtown development for Thai comfort food like chicken curry puffs and pork dumplings, along with a full bar with Thai-inspired cocktails.

229 Mitchell St. SW, Atlanta. 404-907-4452, tydetatekitchen.com

Credit: Becky Stein

Credit: Becky Stein

White Oak Kitchen: Located across from the Hyatt Regency Atlanta, White Oak Kitchen and Cocktails is the spot for the Falcons gourmand with dishes including lobster mac ‘n cheese, NY strip steak and duck confit.

270 Peachtree St. NW, Atlanta. 404-524-7200, whiteoakkitchen.com

Wild Leap. Thirsty? Head to this new multi-level brewery that serves a variety of Wild Leap beers, spiked slushies and cocktails made with Wild Leap spirits, as well as a variety of non-alcoholic options.

125 Ted Turner Drive SW, Atlanta. 404-254-1488, wildleap.com/locations/wild-leap-atlanta.

About the Author

Yvonne Zusel has been with the AJC since 2010. She works as a digital audience specialist for the food and dining team.

