Detroit-style pizzeria taking over former Avellino’s space in Decatur

The menu will feature pies with “crispy crust all around the edges,” Horgan said, as well as wings, salads and sandwiches. Because the space was already a pizzeria, Horgan said, not much work needs to be done to the building. Horgan, who started his career at the now-shuttered Everybody’s Pizza in Emory Village, anticipates seating for about 40 guests both inside and outside.

Luigi Rienzo, the owner of Avellino’s, closed the restaurant last month after 14 years to focus on the Avellino’s location in Brookhaven and other real estate investments, according to Josovitz. The space “went under contract within one day of listing with dozens of backup offers and interested parties banging down our doors,” Josovitz said in a prepared statement.