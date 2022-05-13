The Americano opening next week and more restaurant news from the week

The restaurant’s opening dinner hours are 5-10 p.m. Sundays-Thursdays and 5-11 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays. The bar will be open 5 p.m.-midnight Sundays-Thursdays and 5 p.m.-1 a.m. Fridays-Saturdays.

Caption Americano dinner menu Credit: The Americano Credit: The Americano Caption Americano dinner menu Credit: The Americano Credit: The Americano

Caption Americano dessert menu Credit: The Americano Credit: The Americano Caption Americano dessert menu Credit: The Americano Credit: The Americano

Florida breakfast restaurant Effin Egg has opened a digital-only pickup location at 201 W. Ponce de Leon Ave. in Decatur, What Now Atlanta reports. The eatery, which comes from Jeff Martin, who also owns cupcake chain SmallCakes Cupcakery, serves a variety of breakfast sandwiches, burritos and tacos.

St. Croix’s Grounded Cafe is set to open a location at 1545 Peachtree St. NE, in a space that was previously home to Rising Roll, What Now Atlanta reports. The cafe, which will offer coffee drinks, ice cream and pastries, is also slated to open a location at 800 Marietta St. in the coming months.

Canadian-based vegan chain Planta has plans to open an Atlanta location in the former Watchman’s space in Krog Street Market, Tomorrow’s News Today reports. Seafood restaurant Watchman’s closed in February after four years.

Atlanta Food Truck Park, which was previously located on Howell Mill Road, will reopen May 14 as vegan and vegetarian food truck park Veganish ATL in Jonesboro, Eater Atlanta reports. Located at 8271 Tara Blvd., Veganish ATL will also have some pescatarian options.

Charlotte, North Carolina-based eatery the Good Wurst Company will take over the space at 3655 Roswell Road in the Tuxedo Festival shopping center, Tomorrow’s News Today reports. The restaurant, which comes from restaurateur Lincoln Clark, serves bratwurst, burgers and other sandwiches and Montreal-style bagels. Longtime Italian restaurant Marcello’s will close in the space on May 24.

Atlanta restaurateur Richard Tang, who owns Girl Diver and Char Korean Grill, has plans to open an as-yet-unnamed restaurant with a pickleball component as part of the 62-acre sports and entertainment project Winners Circle Park in Forsyth County, Atlanta Business Chronicle reports.

Sugar Baby Creamery will open later this year at 2625 Piedmont Road in Buckhead for rolled ice cream and carnival-style desserts including funnel cakes, fried Oreos and milkshakes, What Now Atlanta reports.

FIGO Pasta has permanently closed its location at 2941 Paces Ferry Road in Vinings, Tomorrow’s News Today reports. A FIGO location remains open on DeFoor Avenue and a semi-permanent food truck is open in Little Five Points.

In addition, California-based Cupcakin Bake Shop will open its first Georgia location at 2221 Peachtree Road in the former CamiCakes space; the owners of Good Kitchen + Market plan to open new concept GOOD Kitchen in the former Porch Light Cantina location at 300 Village Green Circle in Smyrna; and Scratch Fresh has closed after 12 years at 12890 Highway 9 in Milton.

