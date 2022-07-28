ajc logo
Hattie B’s opening next week in West Midtown with new menu items, cocktails

The exterior of the new Hattie B's in West Midtown.

The exterior of the new Hattie B's in West Midtown.

38 minutes ago

The second Atlanta location of Nashville-based hot chicken restaurant Hattie B’s is set to open next week in West Midtown.

First announced in August 2019, the new Hattie B’s will debut Aug. 3 at 711 10th St. NW and will be a testing ground for two new menu items: fried pickles and a plant-based hot chicken sandwich.

The first Atlanta Hattie B’s opened in 2018 on Moreland Avenue in Little Five Points.

Nick Bishop Jr., who co-owns Hattie B’s with his father, Nick Bishop Sr., said a plant-based sandwich “is something we’ve always been curious about,” but it was important to him that the product was “a fit for the menu and not a huge departure from our original product.” The soy-based vegetarian sandwich, made with a patty from Dr. Praeger’s and breaded in-house, will be available in all six of the menu’s heat levels (ranging from the no-heat Southern to the “burn notice” Shut the Cluck Up).

Chicken and sides from Hattie B's.

Chicken and sides from Hattie B's.

Chicken and sides from Hattie B's.

The rest of the menu includes chicken sandwiches and tenders, sides like coleslaw and pimento mac and cheese and desserts like banana pudding and peach cobbler.

Exclusive to the West Midtown location will be a cocktail program with draft cocktails including a new watermelon margarita, a Bourbon-laced John Daly and Ranch Water, Hattie B’s take on a Ranch Water, using gin instead of tequila. The beverage selection will also include several boozy icees, canned tallboys and draft beers from Georgia and Nashville.

The new 5,600-square-foot building is larger than the Moreland location, with seating for 92 guests inside and 42 on the 800-square-foot patio.

In addition to Tennessee and Georgia, Hattie B’s also has locations in Birmingham, Las Vegas and Dallas. Bishop said Atlanta is the ideal area for the restaurant to expand because of the “personal connection” he and much of the Hattie B’s team feels for the city.

“We had such an amazing response from the Little Five Points location over the past few years, especially during the pandemic,” he said. “It reaffirmed that this is a town we want to be in. We’re going to keep growing in Atlanta until somebody stops us.”

Opening hours for the West Midtown location will be 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays, 11 a.m.-midnight Fridays-Saturdays and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sundays.

711 10th St. NW, Atlanta. 678-304-0500, hattieb.com.

Yvonne Zusel has been with the AJC since 2010. She works as a digital audience specialist for the food and dining team.

