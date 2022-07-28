Hattie B’s opening next week in West Midtown with new menu items, cocktails

The rest of the menu includes chicken sandwiches and tenders, sides like coleslaw and pimento mac and cheese and desserts like banana pudding and peach cobbler.

Exclusive to the West Midtown location will be a cocktail program with draft cocktails including a new watermelon margarita, a Bourbon-laced John Daly and Ranch Water, Hattie B’s take on a Ranch Water, using gin instead of tequila. The beverage selection will also include several boozy icees, canned tallboys and draft beers from Georgia and Nashville.

The new 5,600-square-foot building is larger than the Moreland location, with seating for 92 guests inside and 42 on the 800-square-foot patio.

In addition to Tennessee and Georgia, Hattie B’s also has locations in Birmingham, Las Vegas and Dallas. Bishop said Atlanta is the ideal area for the restaurant to expand because of the “personal connection” he and much of the Hattie B’s team feels for the city.

“We had such an amazing response from the Little Five Points location over the past few years, especially during the pandemic,” he said. “It reaffirmed that this is a town we want to be in. We’re going to keep growing in Atlanta until somebody stops us.”

Opening hours for the West Midtown location will be 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays, 11 a.m.-midnight Fridays-Saturdays and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sundays.

711 10th St. NW, Atlanta. 678-304-0500, hattieb.com.

