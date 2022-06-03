Find 12 kinds of cobbler at newly-opened Peach Cobbler Factory in Atlanta

Beverages include bottled Sweet Peachy Tea, cold-brew coffee and milk.

The counter-service spot offers limited seating, a grass wall known as a Peachy Wall in the lobby, a chalk wall that customers can draw on while they wait to order.

Explore Intown Atlanta dining news

Combined Shape Caption Five flavors of banana pudding are on the menu at Peach Cobbler Factory. Credit: Peach Cobbler Factory Credit: Peach Cobbler Factory Combined Shape Caption Five flavors of banana pudding are on the menu at Peach Cobbler Factory. Credit: Peach Cobbler Factory Credit: Peach Cobbler Factory

Opening a Peach Cobbler Factory marks a second career for the sisters. Williams, who has a degree in early child behavior from Georgia State University and worked in childcare, while Allen worked for years as a nurse.

Husband and wife Tami and Juan Edgerton debuted Peach Cobbler Factory opened in 2013 as a food truck in Nashville, and began franchising in 2021. In addition to Georgia and Tennessee, there are locations in states including North Carolina, Kentucky, West Virginia, with more than 100 locations listed as “coming soon” on the business’ website in states including Missouri, Mississippi and South Carolina.

171 Auburn Ave., Atlanta. peachcobblerfactory.com

Explore The ultimate guide to pizza in Atlanta

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.