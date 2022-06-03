Find 12 kinds of cobbler at newly-opened Peach Cobbler Factory in Atlanta

A new spot for sweet treats is now open in downtown Atlanta, just off the Georgia State University campus.
The first metro Atlanta location of growing chain the Peach Cobbler Factory debuted recently at 171 Auburn Ave. SE. The franchise location comes from sisters Peyton Williams and Dorian Allen, who wanted to bring some of their favorite sweets to their hometown.
“Dessert is one of those things that everyone loves, especially Southerners,” Allen said. “Cobbler isn’t even close to home — it is home. It’s one of those desserts that transcends location.”
The menu features 12 different kinds of cobbler, including peach, caramel apple, cinnamon praline peach, sweet potato pecan and cherry; five flavors of banana pudding like red velvet and Oreo; and three kinds of cinnamon rolls, including an option stuffed with cobbler.
Beverages include bottled Sweet Peachy Tea, cold-brew coffee and milk.
The counter-service spot offers limited seating, a grass wall known as a Peachy Wall in the lobby, a chalk wall that customers can draw on while they wait to order.
Opening a Peach Cobbler Factory marks a second career for the sisters. Williams, who has a degree in early child behavior from Georgia State University and worked in childcare, while Allen worked for years as a nurse.
Husband and wife Tami and Juan Edgerton debuted Peach Cobbler Factory opened in 2013 as a food truck in Nashville, and began franchising in 2021. In addition to Georgia and Tennessee, there are locations in states including North Carolina, Kentucky, West Virginia, with more than 100 locations listed as “coming soon” on the business’ website in states including Missouri, Mississippi and South Carolina.
171 Auburn Ave., Atlanta. peachcobblerfactory.com
