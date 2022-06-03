ajc logo
X

Find 12 kinds of cobbler at newly-opened Peach Cobbler Factory in Atlanta

The Peach Cobbler Factory offers 12 kinds of cobbler.

Combined ShapeCaption
The Peach Cobbler Factory offers 12 kinds of cobbler.

Restaurant News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

A new spot for sweet treats is now open in downtown Atlanta, just off the Georgia State University campus.

The first metro Atlanta location of growing chain the Peach Cobbler Factory debuted recently at 171 Auburn Ave. SE. The franchise location comes from sisters Peyton Williams and Dorian Allen, who wanted to bring some of their favorite sweets to their hometown.

“Dessert is one of those things that everyone loves, especially Southerners,” Allen said. “Cobbler isn’t even close to home — it is home. It’s one of those desserts that transcends location.”

ExploreMetro Atlanta restaurant openings
Combined ShapeCaption
The interior of Peach Cobbler Factory in Atlanta.

Credit: Peach Cobbler Factory

The interior of Peach Cobbler Factory in Atlanta.

Credit: Peach Cobbler Factory

Combined ShapeCaption
The interior of Peach Cobbler Factory in Atlanta.

Credit: Peach Cobbler Factory

Credit: Peach Cobbler Factory

The menu features 12 different kinds of cobbler, including peach, caramel apple, cinnamon praline peach, sweet potato pecan and cherry; five flavors of banana pudding like red velvet and Oreo; and three kinds of cinnamon rolls, including an option stuffed with cobbler.

Beverages include bottled Sweet Peachy Tea, cold-brew coffee and milk.

The counter-service spot offers limited seating, a grass wall known as a Peachy Wall in the lobby, a chalk wall that customers can draw on while they wait to order.

ExploreIntown Atlanta dining news
Combined ShapeCaption
Five flavors of banana pudding are on the menu at Peach Cobbler Factory.

Credit: Peach Cobbler Factory

Five flavors of banana pudding are on the menu at Peach Cobbler Factory.

Credit: Peach Cobbler Factory

Combined ShapeCaption
Five flavors of banana pudding are on the menu at Peach Cobbler Factory.

Credit: Peach Cobbler Factory

Credit: Peach Cobbler Factory

Opening a Peach Cobbler Factory marks a second career for the sisters. Williams, who has a degree in early child behavior from Georgia State University and worked in childcare, while Allen worked for years as a nurse.

Husband and wife Tami and Juan Edgerton debuted Peach Cobbler Factory opened in 2013 as a food truck in Nashville, and began franchising in 2021. In addition to Georgia and Tennessee, there are locations in states including North Carolina, Kentucky, West Virginia, with more than 100 locations listed as “coming soon” on the business’ website in states including Missouri, Mississippi and South Carolina.

171 Auburn Ave., Atlanta. peachcobblerfactory.com

ExploreThe ultimate guide to pizza in Atlanta

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.

About the Author

Yvonne Zusel has been with the AJC since 2010. She works as a digital audience specialist for the food and dining team.

Editors' Picks
Fulton DA keeps eye on serious local issues as Trump case begins
Politically Georgia podcast: Herschel Walker’s words come back to haunt him
5h ago
Foster care breakdown: $3M settlement in deaths of 3-year-old Georgia twins
5h ago
Young Thug denied bond after hours-long hearing in racketeering case
1h ago
Young Thug denied bond after hours-long hearing in racketeering case
1h ago
OPINION: Shamed if we do, or don’t, breastfeed
5h ago
The Latest
REVIEW: Summerhill’s Little Bear is ‘impossible to define,’ easy to love
This Atlanta hamburger gives way to a melty treat
Metro Atlanta food and drink events to check out in June
Featured
Cobb County officers attended the high school graduation for the daughter of an officer who died from covid complications.

Credit: Cobb County police

After officer’s death, his colleagues escort his daughter at graduation
Georgia students’ private battle: Anxiety disorders in the classroom
Memorial Day: Special ways to honor and remember
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top