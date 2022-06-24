BreakingNews
Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade; states can ban abortion
ajc logo
X

Dorian Gray to bring continental European cuisine to Buckhead this summer

A dish from the menu of Dorian Gray.

Combined ShapeCaption
A dish from the menu of Dorian Gray.

Restaurant News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
46 minutes ago

Two longtime friends and hospitality industry veterans are pairing to open their first restaurant this summer, with plenty of nods to the European coast.

Nem Filipovic and Bo Kvrgic, who both come from Serbia, will debut Dorian Gray in mid-July at 111 West Paces Ferry Road NW in Buckhead.

Filipovic, who has served as a manager at several restaurants, and Kvrgic, who has worked as a club DJ for more than 20 years, including six years in Atlanta, said they wanted their first venture to be “a showcase of all of Europe” Filipovic said, highlighting French, Italian and Spanish cultures and cuisines with a focus on seaside resorts like Capri and Monaco.

The pair, who share a love of reading, picked the Oscar Wilde 1891 novel “The Picture of Dorian Gray” as the namesake for their restaurant.

ExploreIntown Atlanta dining news
Combined ShapeCaption
Maine lobster salad from the menu of Dorian Gray.

Credit: Courtesy of Dorian Gray

Maine lobster salad from the menu of Dorian Gray.

Credit: Courtesy of Dorian Gray

Combined ShapeCaption
Maine lobster salad from the menu of Dorian Gray.

Credit: Courtesy of Dorian Gray

Credit: Courtesy of Dorian Gray

“We love that time period, and we wanted to combine the modern period with that period, and create something very sophisticated,” Kvrgic said. “We think (Wilde) would come into our place and be proud of what we did.”

The continental European vibe of the restaurant extends to the menu, developed by chef Christian Evans, who previously worked in kitchens at the Ritz-Carlton, Intercontinental Buckhead and St. Regis Bal Harbor.

Dishes include Maine lobster salad with watermelon and frisee, shaved carrots and truffle balsamic vinaigrette; duck breast with crusted cashew and fennel, ginger parsnip puree with shaved truffle and wild mushrooms; and whole Mediterranean branzino with Calabrian chili cilantro sauce.

Filipovic said ingredients will be sourced locally as much as possible, and about 40% of the menu will change seasonally. Lunch and weekend brunch will be added in the fall.

The cocktail list, designed to complement specific menu items, will feature drinks including the Dorian, a gin martini with cucumber, lemon, mint simple syrup and elderflower; the Oscar, made with rum passion fruit liquor, pineapple juice and lime; and the Nostalgie with quince apple brandy, elderflower liquor and lemon juice. The beverage program will also include about 100 bottles of wine, as well as beer.

ExploreMetro Atlanta restaurant openings
Combined ShapeCaption
The interior of Dorian Gray in Buckhead

Credit: Courtesy of Dorian Gray

The interior of Dorian Gray in Buckhead

Credit: Courtesy of Dorian Gray

Combined ShapeCaption
The interior of Dorian Gray in Buckhead

Credit: Courtesy of Dorian Gray

Credit: Courtesy of Dorian Gray

In developing the restaurant, Filipovic and Kvrgic worked with veteran restaurant consultants chef Phillipe Haddad, formerly of Yebo Beach Haus and Cape Dutch, who owns PGH Hospitality Group; and Ilona Knopfler, the former general manager and partner of Buckhead restaurant Le Bilboquet.

Kvrgic’s love of deep house music will be “an integral part” of the restaurant, where a DJ will play “music for grown people” on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays after dinner on Dorian Gray’s patio.

In addition to interior seating, the restaurant offers two patio spaces, one with a lounge feel and the other with a French bistro setup. The restaurant seats 180 guests total, including a private dining room available for rental.

Dorian Gray, which Filipovic said he hopes will be “as much a neighborhood spot as a place for a business lunch or a dinner date,” will also have an “elegant casual” dress code.

Opening hours will be 5-11 p.m. Mondays-Wednesdays, 5 p.m. until midnight Thursdays-Saturdays and 5-10 p.m. Sundays.

Dorian Gray will open in mid-July, with a grand opening party planned for Aug. 12.

ExploreThe ultimate guide to pizza in Atlanta

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.

About the Author

Yvonne Zusel has been with the AJC since 2010. She works as a digital audience specialist for the food and dining team.

Editors' Picks
Former Georgia Gwinnett students agree to $800,000 lawsuit settlement
What did Jeff Dauler say about Davi Crimmins getting fired from the Bert Show?
Airport terminal for the rich and famous coming to Hartsfield-Jackson
18h ago
Airport chaos: European travel runs into pandemic cutbacks
22h ago
Airport chaos: European travel runs into pandemic cutbacks
22h ago
Justin Ross Harris’ ex-wife reacts to decision reversing his murder conviction
22h ago
The Latest
Shrubs add depth to cocktails, and make for less kitchen waste
18h ago
REVIEW: Oreatha’s is on point with fusion of Southern, global dishes
23h ago
C&S Seafood and Oyster Bar to open third location in Brookhaven
Featured
Police said a Buford charitable organization was really an undercover illegal gambling operation.

Credit: Chris Joyner

Buford charity shut down amid allegations it was undercover illegal gambling
Juneteenth so far only partially embraced by private sector
Georgia officials botched abuse investigation into children’s ministry
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top