Mac McGee Irish Pub coming to the Battery Atlanta this summer

Restaurant News | 1 hour ago
By Yvonne Zusel, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

A Roswell Irish pub is slated to open a new location at the Battery Atlanta mixed-use development at Truist Park.

Mac McGee Irish Pub will open this summer for lunch, dinner and late-night service, serving Irish dishes including bangers and mash, fish and chips and shepherd’s pie made with locally-sourced ingredients. The full bar will include a rotating lineup of craft beer, cocktails and a selection of whiskeys.

The 3,699 square-foot space will feature oversized garage-style doors that open up to the street. The pub will be located between One Medical and Jeni’s Splendid Ice Cream on Battery Ave.

Mac McGee made its debut in March 2013 on Canton Street in downtown Roswell. A Decatur pub with the same name is unaffiliated with the Roswell and Battery locations.

Mac McGee will join several other food and beverage concepts at the Battery Atlanta, including the recently-opened Fat Tuesday, 26 Thai Kitchen & Bar and ASW Distillery, as well as longer-term tenants like C. Ellet’s, El Super Pan and Superica.

Expected to open in the coming months at the Battery are Eataliano Kitchen and dine-in movie theater Silverspot Cinema.

Yvonne Zusel

Yvonne Zusel has been with the AJC since 2010. She works as a digital audience specialist for the food and dining team.

