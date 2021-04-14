Mac McGee Irish Pub coming to the Battery Atlanta this summer

Mac McGee Irish Pub will open this summer for lunch, dinner and late-night service, serving Irish dishes including bangers and mash, fish and chips and shepherd’s pie made with locally-sourced ingredients. The full bar will include a rotating lineup of craft beer, cocktails and a selection of whiskeys.

The 3,699 square-foot space will feature oversized garage-style doors that open up to the street. The pub will be located between One Medical and Jeni’s Splendid Ice Cream on Battery Ave.