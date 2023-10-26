What to know about Atlanta’s newly minted Michelin-starred restaurants

Credit: Yvonne Zusel Credit: Yvonne Zusel

Atlas

Nestled inside the St. Regis Atlanta, Atlas has changed quite a bit since it earned a 3-star rating of “excellent” from the AJC in 2015. Back then, former dining editor John Kessler praised Atlas for its straightforward, unfussy menu and focus on hospitality.

Under new chef Freddy Money, who took over as culinary director earlier this year, the restaurant has continued its high level of service but completely revamped its dining philosophy, a combination that proved irresistible to Michelin Guide inspectors.

Inspectors described Atlas as “impossibly elegant,” officials said at Tuesday’s ceremony, and the restaurant does place a particular focus on ambiance. The dining room boasts an enviable collection of fine art sourced from the private collection of Joe Lewis, founder of the Tavistock Group which owns Atlas.

With new leadership in the kitchen, the restaurant serves only a short “Tavern Menu” for a la carte items, reserving most of the kitchen’s energy for its three tasting menus which cater to omnivores, vegetarians and vegans with equal care. Unlike many of Atlanta’s other ultra-high-end restaurants, Atlas makes it easy for those who don’t eat meat or animal products to enjoy a meticulously crafted meal in luxurious surroundings.

88 West Paces Ferry Rd. NW, Atlanta; 404-600-6471, atlasrestaurant.com

— Henri Hollis

Credit: Unknown Credit: Unknown

Bacchanalia

One of Atlanta’s first farm-to-table restaurants Bacchanalia first opened in 1993 on Piedmont Road, moved to Westside Provisions District in 1999 and landed at its current location on Ellsworth Industrial Boulevard in 2017. Along the way, it’s retained its reputation as the standard bearer for fine dining in Atlanta, with chefs/co-founders Anne Quatrano and Clifford Harrison winning accolades including a James Beard Award in 2003.

Executive chef Kai Nalampoon’s prix fixe tasting menus change seasonally, based on available produce (much of which is grown on Quatrano and Harrison’s farm, garnering the restaurant a Michelin Green Star for its sustainable practices). But some favorites make it onto most menus, including the famed crab fritters, which Atlanta Journal-Constitution food and dining editor Ligaya Figueras praised for their moistness and lightness in a 2017 review.

The restaurant was featured in the 2017 movie “Baby Driver,” in which a character describes it as “the finest wining and dining of all the wines and dines in town.” Indeed, the combination of stellar service and a pioneering culinary program that continues to reinvent itself keeps it on the short list of Atlanta’s must-visit spots.

1460 Ellsworth Industrial Blvd. NW, Atlanta. 404-365-0410, starprovisions.com/bacchanalia

— Yvonne Zusel

Explore Learn how to make three Bacchanalia favorites

Credit: Yvonne Zusel Credit: Yvonne Zusel

Hayakawa

Atsushi Hayakawa took a huge leap after closing his 15-year-old sushi restaurant on Buford Highway and moving to the sparkling new Star Metals development in West Midtown. His new omakase counter, simply named Hayakawa, opened in January as the most exclusive and expensive of Atlanta’s new wave of high-end sushi tasting menus.

A spot at the eight-seat counter will cost diners $315 for 16 courses. A $68 sake flight can be added when making a reservation. Hayakawa has not been reviewed by the AJC since its relocation to west Midtown, but the chef has a reputation for sourcing some of the best fish in the city while his showmanship and hospitality have developed a loyal following.

The setting at Hayakawa mirrors the chef’s personality: Austere at first, but natural and warm as it becomes more familiar. The simple wood and stone decor keeps the focus on Hayakawa’s consistently gorgeous food. With a Michelin star under its belt, expect Hayakawa’s already limited reservations to become nearly impossible to book.

1055 Howell Mill Road, Atlanta; 770-986-0010, hayakawaatl.com

— H.H.

Lazy Betty

Lazy Betty has been at the vanguard of creative gastronomy in Atlanta since its debut in Spring 2019, resulting in a three-star review from the AJC. A concept from Le Bernardin alums, chef-partners Ron Hsu and Aaron Phillips, Lazy Betty’s globally inspired, exquisitely plated dishes are driven by technique and seasonality.

The restaurant offers a four- and seven-course tasting menu, including a vegetarian option, with an optional wine pairing. The kitchen takes exacting measures to ensure that every bite is memorable – from a flaky biscuit with housemade flavored butter to the final sweet morsel of a petit four. The front of house delivers excellent service without pretense.

Later this year, the acclaimed restaurant will relocate from its home in Atlanta’s Candler Park neighborhood to the former Empire State South space at 999 Peachtree St., in Midtown where it will continue to offer tasting menus as well as a limited a la carte food and beverage menu served in the bar.

1530 DeKalb Ave. NE, Atlanta; 404-975-3692, lazybettyatl.com.

— Ligaya Figueras

Explore Metro Atlanta restaurant openings

Credit: Emily Blackwood/Mujo Credit: Emily Blackwood/Mujo

Mujo

It was no surprise to see Mujo earn a well-deserved Michelin star after the luxurious sushi restaurant received the first 4-star review in nearly a decade from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. A passion project for Castellucci Hospitality Group owner Federico Castellucci and chef-partner J. Trent Harris, the omakase counter continues to stack up plaudits and keep its reservation book filled.

Harris sources incredible ingredients by keeping in near-constant contact with his fish buyers in Japan, but the creative, ever-changing menu shows that there’s more to the kitchen than an impressive Rolodex. The service is warm and welcoming even as the staff displays in-depth, expert knowledge, while the vibe is modern and sexy.

691 14th St. NW, Atlanta; 404-400-6832, mujoatl.com

— H.H.

Explore The ultimate guide to comfort food in metro Atlanta

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.