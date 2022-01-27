Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Nappy Roots’ Atlantucky Brewery to open next week in Castleberry Hill

Hip-hop group Nappy Roots is opening a microbrewery in Castleberry Hill. / Courtesy of Nappy Roots

caption arrowCaption
Hip-hop group Nappy Roots is opening a microbrewery in Castleberry Hill. / Courtesy of Nappy Roots

Restaurant News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
23 minutes ago

Atlanta-based, Grammy Award-nominated hip-hop group Nappy Roots is ready to open its Castleberry Hill brewery.

Atlantucky will open at 170 Northside Drive SW, with a celebration from 6-9 p.m. Feb. 4. The group will perform at the opening, and the brewery plans to host a month’s worth of activities in conjunction with Black History Month.

The brewery will have an initial offering of pale ales, IPAs, Hefeweizens and stouts to consume onsite. Hungry? Look for food from pop-ups including Amorous Tacos, Rollin Up Eggrolls and ATL Seafood Bags.

ExploreMore beer and and brewery news

Nappy Roots first made its brewing debut in 2017 with the release of Front Porch, a pale ale, with Atlanta-based Monday Night Brewing. The group also released Watermelon, Chiquen and Gritz, a golden ale with watermelon named after its 2002 hit album and Humdinger, which was released in 2018 in partnership with Monday Night Brewing, as well as Kentucky Mud with Arches Brewing in Hapeville in 2019. The brewery took home bronze in the Cream Stout category at the U.S. Open Beer Championship in 2020. Nappy Roots has also collaborated with breweries across the country on other beer releases.

The brewery’s name is a nod to Georgia and Kentucky, the group’s home bases.

ExploreMAP: Breweries, brewpubs to try in metro Atlanta

The venue will be able to host multiple private events at the same time and has two onsite full prep kitchens and a large outdoor patio.

Nappy Roots member Fish Scales told the AJC in 2017 that he wanted to expand the market for those drinking craft beer to more African Americans.

“You take a person who doesn’t like beer and take them to a brewery,” said Scales. “I guarantee they will find something they like. One of our main targets is to introduce the black community to craft beer. That relationship hasn’t happened yet but we want to build that bridge.”

In 2021, Nappy Roots created a docu-style reality-based television series called “40 Acres & A Brew,” which follows the group on a road trip to craft breweries across the country where they trade ideas and stories with fellow brewers.

Atlantucky’s hours are 3-10 p.m. Wednesdays-Fridays and noon-10 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays.

170 Northside Drive SW, Atlanta. atlantucky.com/

ExploreMetro Atlanta restaurant openings
ExploreOur favorite dishes in Atlanta right now

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.

About the Author

Yvonne Zusel has been with the AJC since 2010. She works as a digital audience specialist for the food and dining team.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Wegman’s Bayou Louisiana Kitchen opens in former Adele’s space in Roswell
20h ago
A pop-up selling 20-layer crepe cakes is opening at Ponce City Market
Warm up your winter with a taste of Indonesia in Atlanta
Investigations
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top