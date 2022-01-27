Nappy Roots’ Atlantucky Brewery to open next week in Castleberry Hill

Atlanta-based, Grammy Award-nominated hip-hop group Nappy Roots is ready to open its Castleberry Hill brewery.
Atlantucky will open at 170 Northside Drive SW, with a celebration from 6-9 p.m. Feb. 4. The group will perform at the opening, and the brewery plans to host a month’s worth of activities in conjunction with Black History Month.
The brewery will have an initial offering of pale ales, IPAs, Hefeweizens and stouts to consume onsite. Hungry? Look for food from pop-ups including Amorous Tacos, Rollin Up Eggrolls and ATL Seafood Bags.
Nappy Roots first made its brewing debut in 2017 with the release of Front Porch, a pale ale, with Atlanta-based Monday Night Brewing. The group also released Watermelon, Chiquen and Gritz, a golden ale with watermelon named after its 2002 hit album and Humdinger, which was released in 2018 in partnership with Monday Night Brewing, as well as Kentucky Mud with Arches Brewing in Hapeville in 2019. The brewery took home bronze in the Cream Stout category at the U.S. Open Beer Championship in 2020. Nappy Roots has also collaborated with breweries across the country on other beer releases.
The brewery’s name is a nod to Georgia and Kentucky, the group’s home bases.
The venue will be able to host multiple private events at the same time and has two onsite full prep kitchens and a large outdoor patio.
Nappy Roots member Fish Scales told the AJC in 2017 that he wanted to expand the market for those drinking craft beer to more African Americans.
“You take a person who doesn’t like beer and take them to a brewery,” said Scales. “I guarantee they will find something they like. One of our main targets is to introduce the black community to craft beer. That relationship hasn’t happened yet but we want to build that bridge.”
In 2021, Nappy Roots created a docu-style reality-based television series called “40 Acres & A Brew,” which follows the group on a road trip to craft breweries across the country where they trade ideas and stories with fellow brewers.
Atlantucky’s hours are 3-10 p.m. Wednesdays-Fridays and noon-10 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays.
170 Northside Drive SW, Atlanta. atlantucky.com/
