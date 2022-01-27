Nappy Roots’ Atlantucky Brewery to open next week in Castleberry Hill

The venue will be able to host multiple private events at the same time and has two onsite full prep kitchens and a large outdoor patio.

Nappy Roots member Fish Scales told the AJC in 2017 that he wanted to expand the market for those drinking craft beer to more African Americans.

“You take a person who doesn’t like beer and take them to a brewery,” said Scales. “I guarantee they will find something they like. One of our main targets is to introduce the black community to craft beer. That relationship hasn’t happened yet but we want to build that bridge.”

In 2021, Nappy Roots created a docu-style reality-based television series called “40 Acres & A Brew,” which follows the group on a road trip to craft breweries across the country where they trade ideas and stories with fellow brewers.

Atlantucky’s hours are 3-10 p.m. Wednesdays-Fridays and noon-10 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays.

170 Northside Drive SW, Atlanta. atlantucky.com/

