Knife Modern Mediterranean opening this month in Buckhead

Dishes from the menu of Knife Modern Mediterranean in Atlanta.

Restaurant News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago
A speakeasy in the space will open in the coming weeks

A restaurant featuring a menu of Mediterranean dishes is slated to open later this month in Buckhead.

Knife Modern Mediterranean, which will open Aug. 17 at 3162 Piedmont Road NE, comes from Ali Ebrahimi and several partners.

Ebrahimi, who moved to Atlanta in 1995 to attend Emory University, has been a part of opening more than 20 restaurants and bars in the area including Fever Ultralounge, Primal, Red Martini and Rock N Taco. Most recently, he served as managing partner for Gypsy Kitchen and Southern Gentleman.

“This one is really near and dear to my heart,” he said of Knife. “I’m Persian by heritage, so being able to a cuisine standpoint is great.”

He worked with the chef, flown in from Turkey, to develop the menu featuring dishes highlighting “the Mediterranean subregion,” he said.

Branzino from the menu of Knife Modern Mediterranean.

Credit: Knife Modern Mediterranean

Menu items will include a variety of kebabs prepared on a charcoal grill, lamb chops, lamb shank, whole fish branzino, bone-in ribeye, mushroom souffle and octopus. Knife will also have a full bar, highlighting Mediterranean-influenced cocktails and wines.

The building, an old rug store, was “completely gutted” to create the 6,500-square-foot, two-story restaurant. The upstairs level will house the 150-seat dining room, with a 2,000-square kitchen on the first floor and a 20-seat patio in front.

In September, a 1,000-square-foot speakeasy bar that will be accessed from the kitchen will also open on the first level. The beverage-focused menu will also feature a selection of small plates.

Ebrahimi said the restaurant’s design “is meant to separate you from the outside world,” with heavy wooden doors at the entrance, suede seats and touches of brass, granite and copper. Many design elements were imported from Turkey, Iran and Spain.

Artwork was created by a local artist to “represent people from that area,” with greenery and low lighting “creating a vibrant but intimate feel,” he said.

Knife will be open for dinner hours daily, with plans to add weekend brunch in the coming weeks.

3162 Piedmont Road NE, Atlanta. 404-963-6395, instagram.com/knifeatl

