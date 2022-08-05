Knife Modern Mediterranean opening this month in Buckhead

Combined Shape Caption Branzino from the menu of Knife Modern Mediterranean. Credit: Knife Modern Mediterranean Credit: Knife Modern Mediterranean Combined Shape Caption Branzino from the menu of Knife Modern Mediterranean. Credit: Knife Modern Mediterranean Credit: Knife Modern Mediterranean

Menu items will include a variety of kebabs prepared on a charcoal grill, lamb chops, lamb shank, whole fish branzino, bone-in ribeye, mushroom souffle and octopus. Knife will also have a full bar, highlighting Mediterranean-influenced cocktails and wines.

The building, an old rug store, was “completely gutted” to create the 6,500-square-foot, two-story restaurant. The upstairs level will house the 150-seat dining room, with a 2,000-square kitchen on the first floor and a 20-seat patio in front.

In September, a 1,000-square-foot speakeasy bar that will be accessed from the kitchen will also open on the first level. The beverage-focused menu will also feature a selection of small plates.

Ebrahimi said the restaurant’s design “is meant to separate you from the outside world,” with heavy wooden doors at the entrance, suede seats and touches of brass, granite and copper. Many design elements were imported from Turkey, Iran and Spain.

Artwork was created by a local artist to “represent people from that area,” with greenery and low lighting “creating a vibrant but intimate feel,” he said.

Knife will be open for dinner hours daily, with plans to add weekend brunch in the coming weeks.

3162 Piedmont Road NE, Atlanta. 404-963-6395, instagram.com/knifeatl

