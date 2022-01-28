Check out the menu for Atrium, opening next week at Ponce City Market

Atrium, the newest eatery from Oliva Restaurant Group, is set to open Jan. 31 in Ponce City Market.
Located on the first floor of the mixed-use development’s Central Food Hall in the former Brezza Cucina space, Atrium will offer an “American menu with European influence,” developed by Oliva executive culinary director Brandon Hughes, culinary director Todd Immel and executive chef Cole Pate, according to a press release. Josh Riddle serves as Oliva’s director of operations.
Credit: Angie Webb
Credit: Angie Webb
Offerings include vegetable-focused appetizers, crudo, pastas and larger entrees. Look for dishes like agnolotti with duck and celery root filling, smoked celery root and percorno; fluke with grapefruit, horseradish, créme fraîche and chive; steak with roasted sunchokes, king oyster mushroom, coffee and pickled red onion; and chocolate torte with shortbread, coffee mousse, caramel gelée, cocoa nib utile and strawberries.
On the beverage side, beverage director Demario Wallace offers a selection of cocktails, wine, beer, cider and zero-proof cocktails in the restaurant’s Bistro area and a more extensive beverage menu in the 1,200-square-foot Parlor cocktail lounge.
Credit: Angie Webb
Credit: Angie Webb
Designed by Smith Hanes Studio, Atrium will be “eclectic and bright, with thoughtful design elements like bold florals, expansive tropical leaves and focal walls in a palette featuring pinks, greens and golds,” according to the press release. Many of the restaurant’s design elements come from local artists including hand-painted tile by local artisan Charlotte Smith, a mural by Savannah-based artist Kipper Millsap and floral installations from Atlanta floral artist Pinker Times.
The 4,000-square-foot Bistro dining room features an “airy, serene wonderland with large factory windows and large pink banquettes.”
In addition to Atrium, Oliva Restaurant Group founder Tal Baum is also behind Ponce City Market restaurant Bellina Alimentari, as well as Aziza and Falafel Nation in West Midtown, Rina on the Eastside Beltline and the forthcoming Carmel at Buckhead Village.
Credit: Angie Webb
Credit: Angie Webb
“All of our restaurants at Oliva represent chapters of my life and the various places in which I’ve lived,” Baum said in a prepared statement. “...Atrium is a manifestation of a current chapter experiencing the evolution of dining in America. We aim for the space to capture a great sense of community while serving as a reprieve for our guests.”
Atrium’s hours will be 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays and 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Sundays.
Central Food Hall is in the middle of a major expansion, with the recent opening of Nani’s Piri Piri Chicken, Vietvana Noodle House and several other concepts set to open in the coming months including Spicewalla and Umbrella Bar.
Credit: Angie Webb
Credit: Angie Webb
The expansion was announced in late 2020, with plans to add a four-story office building, additional shopping and dining space surrounding an outdoor courtyard and 400 units of what developer Jamestown described as “hospitality living.”
The existing development includes offices — more than 5,200 people work at Ponce City Market — and residential units in addition to dining and shopping.
Existing Ponce City Market food and beverage concepts include Sweetgreen, Bar Vegan and Eleven TLC as well as longer-term tenants like H&F Burger, Farm to Ladle, Marrakesh and Ton Ton.
675 Ponce de Leon Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-600-3939, atriumatl.com/
Scroll down to see the complete menu for Atrium:
Credit: Atrium
Credit: Atrium
Credit: Atrium
Credit: Atrium
Credit: Atrium
Credit: Atrium
Atrium drink menu:
Credit: Atrium
Credit: Atrium
Credit: Atrium
Credit: Atrium
Credit: Atrium
Credit: Atrium
Credit: Atrium
Credit: Atrium
Credit: Atrium
Credit: Atrium
Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter
Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.
About the Author