Check out the menu for Atrium, opening next week at Ponce City Market

Designed by Smith Hanes Studio, Atrium will be “eclectic and bright, with thoughtful design elements like bold florals, expansive tropical leaves and focal walls in a palette featuring pinks, greens and golds,” according to the press release. Many of the restaurant’s design elements come from local artists including hand-painted tile by local artisan Charlotte Smith, a mural by Savannah-based artist Kipper Millsap and floral installations from Atlanta floral artist Pinker Times.

The 4,000-square-foot Bistro dining room features an “airy, serene wonderland with large factory windows and large pink banquettes.”

In addition to Atrium, Oliva Restaurant Group founder Tal Baum is also behind Ponce City Market restaurant Bellina Alimentari, as well as Aziza and Falafel Nation in West Midtown, Rina on the Eastside Beltline and the forthcoming Carmel at Buckhead Village.

“All of our restaurants at Oliva represent chapters of my life and the various places in which I’ve lived,” Baum said in a prepared statement. “...Atrium is a manifestation of a current chapter experiencing the evolution of dining in America. We aim for the space to capture a great sense of community while serving as a reprieve for our guests.”

Atrium’s hours will be 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays and 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Sundays.

Central Food Hall is in the middle of a major expansion, with the recent opening of Nani’s Piri Piri Chicken, Vietvana Noodle House and several other concepts set to open in the coming months including Spicewalla and Umbrella Bar.

The expansion was announced in late 2020, with plans to add a four-story office building, additional shopping and dining space surrounding an outdoor courtyard and 400 units of what developer Jamestown described as “hospitality living.”

The existing development includes offices — more than 5,200 people work at Ponce City Market — and residential units in addition to dining and shopping.

Existing Ponce City Market food and beverage concepts include Sweetgreen, Bar Vegan and Eleven TLC as well as longer-term tenants like H&F Burger, Farm to Ladle, Marrakesh and Ton Ton.

675 Ponce de Leon Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-600-3939, atriumatl.com/

Scroll down to see the complete menu for Atrium:

Atrium drink menu:

