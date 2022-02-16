The Queso Shop opens this week in Toco Hills with a ‘Taco ATM’

Takeout taco and queso eatery the Queso Shop is opening Feb. 17 in Toco Hills for lunch and dinner.
The restaurant relocated from its original Piedmont Heights location, which opened in early 2021 after operating as a food truck and closed in June of that year.
The Queso Shop will feature a “Taco ATM” self-service ordering kiosk with a walk-up window. In addition to tacos, menu items will include queso, guacamole, pico de gallo, quesadillas, salad and sides like Mexican corn and charro beans, as well as churros.
A Mexican Rotisserie chicken family meal will be available daily after 4 p.m. to serve groups of three to four, served with flour tortillas, choice of two sides, guacamole, pico de gallo, chips and queso.
Designed by Lindsay Denman, the Queso Shop will have a “West Coast-cool aesthetic,” according to a press release, with “a California-inspired vibe with bright color scheme with hot pink and neon accents.” Customers can eat their meals on the patio or take it to go.
Queso Shop comes from Atlanta native and restaurateur Carson Young who also owns Korean taco spot Yumbii, which has locations in Buckhead and Toco Hills and a restaurant planned for Alpharetta. Both the Queso Shop and Yumbii will open locations at Moores Mill Center and Midtown Promenade in the coming months.
Joining the Queso Shop in the Toco Hills development later this year will be a second location of Korean restaurant Salaryman.
Located at the intersection of North Druid Hills and LaVista Roads, Toco Hills — owned and operated by real estate developer Edens — has undergone a major overhaul over the past few years.
Several longtime tenants — including Bagel Palace, Petite Auberge and Famous Pub — closed their doors, making way for new spots like Spiller Park Coffee and Iron Age Korean Steakhouse.
Other Toco Hills food and beverage concepts include Goldberg’s Bagels, Masti - Indian Street Eats, La Parrilla Mexican Restaurant, Taziki’s Mediterranean Cafe and Top Spice Thai and Malaysian.
Opening hours for the Toco Hills Queso Shop will be 11 a.m.-9 p.m. daily. Pickup and delivery will be available.
2907 North Druid Hills Road NE, Atlanta. thequesotruck.com/
