Restaurant with a menu that highlights pimento cheese opens in Powder Springs

The menu offers entrees that incorporate a variety of pimento cheese including shrimp scampi with pesto and feta pimento cheese in a white wine garlic sauce, sautéed onions and grape tomatoes on angel hair pasta; a black truffle pimento cheese burger with sauteed mushrooms and black truffle pimento cheese; and smoked gouda mac balls made with smoked gouda pimento cheese balls.

Other menu items include mini charcuterie plates, wraps, soups, and a selection of desserts like pimento cheese cheesecakes and pimento cheese cookies.

West, who got the nickname Suga when her first grandchild was born, graduated from Le Cordon Bleu College of Culinary Arts in Atlanta and previously worked with chefs including Hilary White, formerly of The Hil at Serenbe, and Holly Chute of Georgia Grown. She started Suga’s with her husband Robert, and her son Quinton Jones, also a chef.

Suga’s Cheese Shoppe and Cafe is open from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesdays-Sundays.

4456 Marietta St., Powder Springs. 678-401-5401, sugascheeseshoppe.com/

Explore Metro Atlanta restaurant openings

Explore Our favorite dishes in Atlanta right now

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.