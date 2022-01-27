Restaurant with a menu that highlights pimento cheese opens in Powder Springs

A brick-and-mortar restaurant from chef Stacey West of Suga’s Pimento Cheeses has opened in Powder Springs.
Suga’s Cheese Shoppe & Cafe debuted last month at 4456 Marietta St, with a menu that highlights the pimento cheeses that West has been selling at farmers markets and festivals since 2017.
The 1,700-square-foot shop offers a full menu as well as a retail area with cheese-themed items including pickles, jams, chips, popcorn, charcuterie boards, aprons and West’s 12 varities of pimento cheese.
“Our café was easily the next step for our popular gourmet pimento cheese brand,” West said in a prepared statement. “Our customers often beg for recipes and perfect pairings, so opening a café was the next logical step in our brand’s evolution.”
The menu offers entrees that incorporate a variety of pimento cheese including shrimp scampi with pesto and feta pimento cheese in a white wine garlic sauce, sautéed onions and grape tomatoes on angel hair pasta; a black truffle pimento cheese burger with sauteed mushrooms and black truffle pimento cheese; and smoked gouda mac balls made with smoked gouda pimento cheese balls.
Other menu items include mini charcuterie plates, wraps, soups, and a selection of desserts like pimento cheese cheesecakes and pimento cheese cookies.
West, who got the nickname Suga when her first grandchild was born, graduated from Le Cordon Bleu College of Culinary Arts in Atlanta and previously worked with chefs including Hilary White, formerly of The Hil at Serenbe, and Holly Chute of Georgia Grown. She started Suga’s with her husband Robert, and her son Quinton Jones, also a chef.
Suga’s Cheese Shoppe and Cafe is open from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesdays-Sundays.
4456 Marietta St., Powder Springs. 678-401-5401, sugascheeseshoppe.com/
