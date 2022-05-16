ajc logo
Little Spirit owner to open Dad’s in former Diesel Filling Station space

The Diesel Filling Station space in Virginia-Highland will soon be Dad's Atlanta. / Photo by Tori Allen PR

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Randy Pechin, the owner of popular Inman Park bar Little Spirit, is expanding into the Virginia-Highland neighborhood this summer with new bar Dad’s.

The concept, which will take over the former Diesel Filling Station space at 870 North Highland Ave. NE, will “take inspiration from the wonderful and cool dads of the bygone era, infusing the space with the style and nostalgia from the ‘60s through the ‘90s,” according to a press release.

On board to help spearhead the beverage offerings will be Little Spirit beverage director Ryan Dickey, and Evan Hawkins, formerly of Broken Shaker NYC. The drink menu will feature their takes on classic and modern classic cocktails such as a nitro espresso martini on draft and a Dad’s Signature Old Fashioned.

Maximillian Hines, the executive chef of Midtown restaurant the Lawrence, and Jason McClure, who previously worked in the kitchen at Wade’s in Smyra, will collaborate on the food at Dad’s. The menu will feature dishes including an all-day bacon, egg and cheese sandwich; steamed square sliders; a Fripper’s fried bologna sandwich; and disco waffle fries.

The space will seat about 100 guests, including an outdoor patio. Pechin said most of the changes to the building will be cosmetic, with design elements lending themselves to a ‘60s and ‘70s vibe, “with some other nostalgic elements and kitsch.”

Pechin opened Little Spirit in 2018. Diesel Filling Station closed in early 2022 after 13 years.

About the Author

Yvonne Zusel has been with the AJC since 2010. She works as a digital audience specialist for the food and dining team.

