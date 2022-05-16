Little Spirit owner to open Dad’s in former Diesel Filling Station space

The concept, which will take over the former Diesel Filling Station space at 870 North Highland Ave. NE, will “take inspiration from the wonderful and cool dads of the bygone era, infusing the space with the style and nostalgia from the ‘60s through the ‘90s,” according to a press release.

On board to help spearhead the beverage offerings will be Little Spirit beverage director Ryan Dickey, and Evan Hawkins, formerly of Broken Shaker NYC. The drink menu will feature their takes on classic and modern classic cocktails such as a nitro espresso martini on draft and a Dad’s Signature Old Fashioned.