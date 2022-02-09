Crabman 305 opens this week in downtown Atlanta for conch and crab

Already an institution in the Opa Locka neighborhood of Miami, seafood restaurant Crabman 305 has big plans for an expansion into Atlanta.
The eatery, started by cousins Darren Whitaker and Johnny Fannin out of the latter’s mother’s garage in 2013, moved into a brick-and-mortar space about a year later. As the lines grew longer, the takeout-only spot began attracting celebrities like rappers Drake and Fat Joe and basketball players like Dwyane Wade.
Now, Whitaker and Fannin are bringing their menu of snow crab, lobster, shrimp, pasta, chicken and sides to 27 Piedmont Ave. NE in downtown Atlanta. Set to open Feb. 11, the restaurant is the first of several the cousins hope to open in the metro area.
Because the Atlanta location is a sit-down restaurant with a bigger kitchen than its Miami sister restaurant, a few menu items will be specific to Atlanta, including salads and salmon.
Whitaker said he’s especially excited to feature conch on the menu, which he hasn’t seen at many Atlanta restaurants.
A full bar will debut after the restaurant’s liquor license is approved, with cocktails including the Auburn Ave. made with vodka, Cointreau and cranberry and lime juices.
The 2,300-square-foot space includes seating for about 50. Whitaker said Crabman 303 will have a “Miami feel,” with bright colors and walls wrapped with images of palm trees.
Opening hours will be 11:30 a.m.-midnight Tuesdays-Sundays. Takeout and delivery will also be available.
27 Piedmont Ave. NE, Atlanta. crabman305miami.com.
Scroll down to see the full menu for the Atlanta location of Crabman 305:
