Crabman 305 opens this week in downtown Atlanta for conch and crab

Because the Atlanta location is a sit-down restaurant with a bigger kitchen than its Miami sister restaurant, a few menu items will be specific to Atlanta, including salads and salmon.

Whitaker said he’s especially excited to feature conch on the menu, which he hasn’t seen at many Atlanta restaurants.

A full bar will debut after the restaurant’s liquor license is approved, with cocktails including the Auburn Ave. made with vodka, Cointreau and cranberry and lime juices.

Explore Intown Atlanta dining news

The 2,300-square-foot space includes seating for about 50. Whitaker said Crabman 303 will have a “Miami feel,” with bright colors and walls wrapped with images of palm trees.

Opening hours will be 11:30 a.m.-midnight Tuesdays-Sundays. Takeout and delivery will also be available.

27 Piedmont Ave. NE, Atlanta. crabman305miami.com.

Scroll down to see the full menu for the Atlanta location of Crabman 305:

Caption The menu for Crabman 305. Credit: Crabman 305 Credit: Crabman 305 Caption The menu for Crabman 305. Credit: Crabman 305 Credit: Crabman 305

Explore Our favorite dishes in Atlanta right now

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.