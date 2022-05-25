Check out the menu for Umbrella Bar, opening this week at Ponce City Market

The kiosk, which will open May 27, comes from restaurateur Seven Chan, co-founder of poke eatery Poke Burri, ramen spot Lifting Noodles, Sweet Octopus in Duluth and Ph’east at the Battery Atlanta.

Inspired by stalls found in Korean night markets, Umbrella Bar will feature an “island” counter in the center of the expanded Central Food Hall, with an adjacent bar counter connected by an alleyway with colorful umbrellas and lights suspended from the ceiling. Barstool seating will be available at the island and bar counters.