ajc logo
X

Check out the menu for Umbrella Bar, opening this week at Ponce City Market

Fried spiral potato from the menu of Umbrella Bar.

caption arrowCaption
Fried spiral potato from the menu of Umbrella Bar.

Restaurant News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
58 minutes ago
Menu to include bibimbap, corn dogs and cocktails

Korean street food concept Umbrella Bar will debut this week in Ponce City Market’s expanded Central Food Hall.

The kiosk, which will open May 27, comes from restaurateur Seven Chan, co-founder of poke eatery Poke Burri, ramen spot Lifting Noodles, Sweet Octopus in Duluth and Ph’east at the Battery Atlanta.

Inspired by stalls found in Korean night markets, Umbrella Bar will feature an “island” counter in the center of the expanded Central Food Hall, with an adjacent bar counter connected by an alleyway with colorful umbrellas and lights suspended from the ceiling. Barstool seating will be available at the island and bar counters.

ExploreMetro Atlanta restaurant openings
caption arrowCaption
Dishes from the menu of Umbrella Bar at Ponce City Market.

Credit: Ponce City Maret

Dishes from the menu of Umbrella Bar at Ponce City Market.

Credit: Ponce City Maret

caption arrowCaption
Dishes from the menu of Umbrella Bar at Ponce City Market.

Credit: Ponce City Maret

Credit: Ponce City Maret

The menu will feature dishes including japchae dumplings, bulgogi beef tater tots, kimbap, bibimbap and fried Korean corn dogs.

Beverage options will include Korean beers, soju and twists on Korean cocktails including slushies made with Melona fruit bars from South Korea.

Umbrella Bar is located in the new portion of the Central Food Hall, with entrances across from The Roof’s Ticket Booth in the Courtyard and through the existing Central Food Hall, by Collier Candy Co. and El Super Pan. In total, the new wing adds over 5,000 square feet of space to the Central Food Hall.

A major expansion was announced for Ponce City Market in late 2020, with plans to add a four-story office building, additional shopping and dining space surrounding an outdoor courtyard and 400 units of what developer Jamestown described as “hospitality living.”

Umbrella Bar will join recently-opened concepts in the Central Food Hall including Nani’s Piri Piri Chicken, Vietvana, Cake Culture, and Excuse My French. Spicewalla and Buenos Dias Cafe are set to open in the coming weeks, and later this year, Pizza Jeans will move to the first floor from the second.

Existing Ponce City Market food and beverage concepts include Atrium, Sweetgreen, Bar Vegan and Eleven TLC as well as longer-term tenants like H&F Burger, Biltong Bar and Ton Ton.

675 Ponce de Leon Ave. NE, Atlanta. umbrellabaratl.com

Scroll down to see the full menu for Umbrella Bar:

caption arrowCaption
Umbrella Bar menu

Credit: Umbrella Bar

Umbrella Bar menu

Credit: Umbrella Bar

caption arrowCaption
Umbrella Bar menu

Credit: Umbrella Bar

Credit: Umbrella Bar

caption arrowCaption
Umbrella Bar menu

Credit: Umbrella Bar

Umbrella Bar menu

Credit: Umbrella Bar

caption arrowCaption
Umbrella Bar menu

Credit: Umbrella Bar

Credit: Umbrella Bar

ExploreIntown Atlanta dining news
ExploreThe ultimate guide to pizza in Atlanta

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.

About the Author

Yvonne Zusel has been with the AJC since 2010. She works as a digital audience specialist for the food and dining team.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Perfecting a cheesy treat on the Eastside Beltline
2h ago
Casa Robles opens in Roswell for tapas, tacos and tequila
Kwame Onwuachi shares flavor map of African diaspora in ‘My America’
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top