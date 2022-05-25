Check out the menu for Umbrella Bar, opening this week at Ponce City Market

Korean street food concept Umbrella Bar will debut this week in Ponce City Market’s expanded Central Food Hall.
The kiosk, which will open May 27, comes from restaurateur Seven Chan, co-founder of poke eatery Poke Burri, ramen spot Lifting Noodles, Sweet Octopus in Duluth and Ph’east at the Battery Atlanta.
Inspired by stalls found in Korean night markets, Umbrella Bar will feature an “island” counter in the center of the expanded Central Food Hall, with an adjacent bar counter connected by an alleyway with colorful umbrellas and lights suspended from the ceiling. Barstool seating will be available at the island and bar counters.
Credit: Ponce City Maret
Credit: Ponce City Maret
The menu will feature dishes including japchae dumplings, bulgogi beef tater tots, kimbap, bibimbap and fried Korean corn dogs.
Beverage options will include Korean beers, soju and twists on Korean cocktails including slushies made with Melona fruit bars from South Korea.
Umbrella Bar is located in the new portion of the Central Food Hall, with entrances across from The Roof’s Ticket Booth in the Courtyard and through the existing Central Food Hall, by Collier Candy Co. and El Super Pan. In total, the new wing adds over 5,000 square feet of space to the Central Food Hall.
A major expansion was announced for Ponce City Market in late 2020, with plans to add a four-story office building, additional shopping and dining space surrounding an outdoor courtyard and 400 units of what developer Jamestown described as “hospitality living.”
Umbrella Bar will join recently-opened concepts in the Central Food Hall including Nani’s Piri Piri Chicken, Vietvana, Cake Culture, and Excuse My French. Spicewalla and Buenos Dias Cafe are set to open in the coming weeks, and later this year, Pizza Jeans will move to the first floor from the second.
Existing Ponce City Market food and beverage concepts include Atrium, Sweetgreen, Bar Vegan and Eleven TLC as well as longer-term tenants like H&F Burger, Biltong Bar and Ton Ton.
675 Ponce de Leon Ave. NE, Atlanta. umbrellabaratl.com
Scroll down to see the full menu for Umbrella Bar:
Credit: Umbrella Bar
Credit: Umbrella Bar
Credit: Umbrella Bar
Credit: Umbrella Bar
