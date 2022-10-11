Black-owned brewery opens its third location this week in Stone Mountain

The small production lines in East Atlanta and East Lake will continue to serve as pilot systems for newer beers, and East Lake will still operate as a distillery.

While beer will be the primary focus of the Stone Mountain facility, the spot will also feature the biggest food menu of the three locations, with popular dishes taken from the menus of the other two locations as well as some new soul food items. Chef Tanya Chavis of catering company Pretti Plates will oversee the kitchen.

The space, which will be able to seat about 300 guests, will feature a large bar, high-top, picnic tabbles and standard table seating and vintage video games like Ms. Pac Man and Mortal Kombat inside, with games and seating on an outdoor patio.

The aesthetic at the Stone Mountain space is a mix between the traditional design of the East Atlanta location and the more modern vibe of East Lake, Boston said.

The new brewery, which will offer 10 beers on tap, will start out brewing four of Hippin Hops’ core beers for distribution, including Baby Mama Drama and So Peachy.

The Bostons, who are planning to open a Hippin Hops location in Charlotte, North Carolina in the coming months, will also host Blacktoberfest, one of the country’s biggest Black beer festivals, Oct. 15 in Stone Mountain.

Tickets will include samples of more than 40 different collaboration beers, all made in partnership with breweries and Black chefs, influencers and organizations. Pairings include chef Scotley Innes of Continent Atlanta with Treehorn Cider; Indigo Brewing Project with Halfway Crooks; and Atlanta Beer Gang with Pontoon Brewing Co. Information about the festival can be found at blacktober-fest.com.

5644 Memorial Drive, Stone Mountain. 404-228-1067, hippinhopsbrewery.com.

Scroll down to see the full food menu for Hippin Hops’ Stone Mountain location:

