BreakingNews
TRAFFIC ALERT: I-285 in DeKalb closed amid crash, shooting investigation
ajc logo
X

Black-owned brewery opens its third location this week in Stone Mountain

Restaurant News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
20 minutes ago
New location to increase production

Hippin Hops, the first Black-owned brick-and-mortar brewery in Georgia, is expanding yet again, with a third location set to open this Friday in Stone Mountain.

Located at 5644 Memorial Drive, the 11,000-square-foot building will double as a production facility for Hippin Hops’ East Atlanta location that opened in April 2021 and one in East Lake, which opened earlier this year.

Husband and wife owners Clarence and Donnica Boston, who also own several bars in North Carolina, initially intended to use the Stone Mountain facility as a funeral home, the line of business they first started out in, “but we realized we enjoyed making beer more than going to funerals,” Clarence Boston said.

ExploreMetro Atlanta restaurant openings

Credit: Hippin Hops

Credit: Hippin Hops

The new building will increase Hippin Hops’ production capability to 4,000 barrels a year, which means Boston will be on his way to achieving one of his long-standing goals of having his beers available for purchase in all 50 states. In the meantime, he’s focused on getting beer to stores in Georgia, with plans to start canning by the end of October.

The small production lines in East Atlanta and East Lake will continue to serve as pilot systems for newer beers, and East Lake will still operate as a distillery.

While beer will be the primary focus of the Stone Mountain facility, the spot will also feature the biggest food menu of the three locations, with popular dishes taken from the menus of the other two locations as well as some new soul food items. Chef Tanya Chavis of catering company Pretti Plates will oversee the kitchen.

The space, which will be able to seat about 300 guests, will feature a large bar, high-top, picnic tabbles and standard table seating and vintage video games like Ms. Pac Man and Mortal Kombat inside, with games and seating on an outdoor patio.

ExploreDeKalb County dining news

Credit: Mia Yakel

Credit: Mia Yakel

The aesthetic at the Stone Mountain space is a mix between the traditional design of the East Atlanta location and the more modern vibe of East Lake, Boston said.

The new brewery, which will offer 10 beers on tap, will start out brewing four of Hippin Hops’ core beers for distribution, including Baby Mama Drama and So Peachy.

ExploreBeer and brewery news

Credit: Hippin Hops

Credit: Hippin Hops

The Bostons, who are planning to open a Hippin Hops location in Charlotte, North Carolina in the coming months, will also host Blacktoberfest, one of the country’s biggest Black beer festivals, Oct. 15 in Stone Mountain.

Tickets will include samples of more than 40 different collaboration beers, all made in partnership with breweries and Black chefs, influencers and organizations. Pairings include chef Scotley Innes of Continent Atlanta with Treehorn Cider; Indigo Brewing Project with Halfway Crooks; and Atlanta Beer Gang with Pontoon Brewing Co. Information about the festival can be found at blacktober-fest.com.

5644 Memorial Drive, Stone Mountain. 404-228-1067, hippinhopsbrewery.com.

Scroll down to see the full food menu for Hippin Hops’ Stone Mountain location:

Credit: Hippin Hops

Credit: Hippin Hops

Credit: Hippin Hops

Credit: Hippin Hops

ExploreA list of more than 300 Black-owned metro Atlanta restaurants, food businesses
ExploreThe ultimate guide to pizza in Atlanta

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.

About the Author

Yvonne Zusel has been with the AJC since 2010. She works as a digital audience specialist for the food and dining team.

Editors' Picks

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Comedian Eric Andre sues Clayton County over airport stop37m ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Updates on Georgia Tech’s search for next athletic director
1h ago

Credit: Brynn Anderson

LIVE GAMETRACKER: Braves open NLDS series versus Phillies
2h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Game times set for rest of Braves-Phillies NLDS
1h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Game times set for rest of Braves-Phillies NLDS
1h ago

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

TIMELINE: Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill’s time in office
7h ago
The Latest

Credit: ADC Architects

Dunwoody’s NFA Burger to expand, add menu items
3h ago
Mambo Zombi opens above Georgia Beer Garden for ‘celebration of death and life’
3h ago
Preview AJC’s Fall 2022 Dining Guide: Food Halls
4h ago
Featured

Preview AJC’s Fall 2022 Dining Guide: Food Halls
4h ago
Twenty years ago today, Jimmy Carter won Nobel Peace Prize
Monday commute with I-285 lane closures a breeze - it won’t last
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top