Nikkei cuisine, Peruvian dishes on menu at Pisco in Sandy Springs

Look for ceviches marinated in citrus, lime, ginger and ahi peppers, as well as Japanese Peruvian sushi rolls and sashimi to be added soon.

The menu also features several starters like tostones rellenos and patatas bravas; salads; and soups, including a Peruvian chowder made with seafood, corn, sweet peas, rice and egg in fish stock.

The restaurant offers two kinds of paella, three Peruvian wok dishes and entrees like Angus churrasco steak, lechon asado, camarones enchilados and jalea mixta.

Also on offer are several lunch specials and a handful of sandwiches, including a Cubano, a grouper sandwich and two burgers.

On the beverage side, Pisco offers a variety of margaritas and mezcal cocktails, plus craft cocktails like a Latin Cosmopolitan made with tequila, orange liqueur, grapefruit juice and lime.

Caption Cuban sandwich from the menu of Pisco Latin Kitchen. Credit: Pisco Latin Kitchen

The renovated interior features two bars, with one designated specifically for ceviche, complete with butcher block countertops and Spanish tile. There’s seating for about 80 people inside, and Rosales plans to offer limited outdoor seating in front of the restaurant during the warmer months.

Pisco is open for dine-in and takeout. Delivery will be available soon.

Opening hours are 11 a.m.-3 p.m. for lunch and 3-10 p.m. for dinner Mondays-Thursdays, 3-10 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays and noon-9 p.m. Sundays. A Sunday brunch menu will be added in the coming weeks.

