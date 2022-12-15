Zakia opens for modern Lebanese food in Buckhead

Zakia is now open for Lebanese food in Buckhead, with a focus on Middle Eastern mezze and chargrilled meats and seafood.
Located at 3699 Lenox Road NE, Zakia is run by chef Ian Winslade and the brother team of Jonathan and Ryan Akly. The trio also own Mission + Market, located down the street from Zakia, and Tre Vele in Sandy Springs.
Zakia, named for the Akly brothers’ grandmother, features a menu of dishes heavily inspired by Akly family recipes.
Dishes include hot and cold mezzes like stuffed grape leaves, grilled quail, fried kibbeh and labneh, with mains including a selection of kabobs, grilled lobster tails, red wine-braised lamb shank and lamb chops.
The bar features Lebanese-inspired cocktails, a curated wine list, the Middle Eastern distilled liquor arak, and Arabic coffee.
The 6,000-square-foot, 200-seat Zakia space includes the main dining room with an open kitchen, a bar/lounge and multiple private dining areas, including a second-floor room that accommodates parties of 10-60 people.
Zakia is open 5-10 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays.
3699 Lenox Road NE, Atlanta. 404-205-5762, zakiarestaurant.com.
