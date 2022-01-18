The Daily opens in West Midtown for bowls, toasts, coffee and juices

The Daily will also offer pantry items for sale, many locally made, including Doux South Drunken Mustard, Lowcountry Kettle Chips, Red Clay Hot Sauce, Golda Kombucha and Caja Popcorn.

The space, designed by Square Feet Studio and more than twice the size of its Charleston sibling, features a mural by local artist Carl Janes.

The Shemtovs and Hunter settled on the location for the Daily after Michael Shemtov consulted Atlanta chef Anne Quatrano, who owns West Midtown restaurant Bacchanalia and cafe Star Provisions.

Michael and Melody Shemtov, founders of The Daily.

During opening week, $1 from every coffee and espresso drink will be donated directly to local non-profit Free99 Fridge.

Hours are 7:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Mondays-Fridays, with weekend hours to be added soon.

Two more locations of The Daily are set to open in Atlanta in the next 18 months. The first, at 100 Hurt St. NE in Inman Park, will take over the former Proof Bakery space and will debut at the end of the summer, while a second will open on Northside Drive in Buckhead in 2023.

A representative for The Daily did not immediately respond to a request for more information on seating options in the restaurant or the exact location of the Buckhead restaurant.

763 Trabert Ave. NW, Atlanta. 404-500-0763, shopthedaily.com/atlanta

