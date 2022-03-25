B.A.D. Gyal Vegan opening next month in Marietta Square Market

Plant-based Jamaican food concept B.A.D. Gyal Vegan is set to debut at Marietta Square Market April 2, in conjunction with the food hall’s third anniversary.
The anniversary party will feature outdoor food and drink tents, live music from 5-8 p.m. and gift card giveaways on the hour.
Chef Chyna Love launched B.A.D Gyal (the B.A.D. stands for blessed, ambitious and determined) in New York City and moved the concept to Atlanta in 2021, doing pop-ups at Wadada in West End and selling her food out of a commissary kitchen in Doraville. She also offers nationwide shipping.
The B.A.D Gyal Vegan menu offers “plant-based Jamaican food with an American soul food twist,” according to a press release, with items including vegan oxtail, Curry ChikUN, Empress Pasta, Wett Wings, Curry Skrimp, Rice & Peas, Mac & Jeeze and sweet yams.
The food stall will join more than 15 other food and drink vendors at Marietta Square Market, including D’Cuban Cafe, Bull Gogi, Creme de la Crepe, Cousin’s Maine Lobster, Siete Tacos and Tequila and Henri’s Bakery and Deli.
Love did not immediately respond to a request for more information on B.A.D. Gyal’s new location.
68 N. Marietta Pkwy NW, Marietta. badgyalvegan.com
