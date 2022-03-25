B.A.D. Gyal Vegan opening next month in Marietta Square Market

The anniversary party will feature outdoor food and drink tents, live music from 5-8 p.m. and gift card giveaways on the hour.

Chef Chyna Love launched B.A.D Gyal (the B.A.D. stands for blessed, ambitious and determined) in New York City and moved the concept to Atlanta in 2021, doing pop-ups at Wadada in West End and selling her food out of a commissary kitchen in Doraville. She also offers nationwide shipping.