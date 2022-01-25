A pop-up selling 20-layer crepe cakes is opening at Ponce City Market

Cake Culture, a bakery specializing in multilayer mille crêpe cakes, will start popping up at mixed-use development Ponce City Market on Jan. 26.
Founded by Sri Lanka native Sujith Ratnayake, Cake Culture will offer various cake flavors by the slice and whole cake. The kiosk will be located in Ponce City Market’s Central Food Hall, in between Honeysuckle Gelato and King of Pops.
Cake Culture’s cakes are “made with light and fluffy pastry cream nestled between 20 layers of delicate, handmade crêpes with a caramelized crust topping, resulting in a light and fluffy dessert,” according to a press release. Flavors will include Signature Classic Crêpe Cake with almond and cherry liqueur flavors, Matcha Green Tea, and Strawberry, with sliced strawberries in between each layer. All whole cakes are 9 inches, with the Signature Classic also available as a 6-inch cake.
Credit: Jamestown
Credit: Jamestown
Ratnayake got his start making cakes in bakeries when he moved to Japan in 1997, learning how to make mille crêpe cakes at Paper Moon in Tokyo before moving over to Lady M in Singapore and later developing other cake brands in South Korea. He came to the U.S. in 2016.
Central Food Hall is in the middle of a major expansion, with the recent opening of Nani’s Piri Piri Chicken, Vietvana Noodle House and several other concepts set to open in the coming months including Spicewalla, Umbrella Bar and Atrium.
The expansion was announced in late 2020, with plans to add a four-story office building, additional shopping and dining space surrounding an outdoor courtyard and 400 units of what developer Jamestown described as “hospitality living.”
The existing development includes offices — more than 5,200 people work at Ponce City Market — and residential units in addition to dining and shopping.
Existing Ponce City Market food and beverage concepts include Sweetgreen, Bar Vegan and Eleven TLC as well as longer-term tenants like H&F Burger, Farm to Ladle, Marrakesh and Ton Ton.
Cake Culture will be open 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays and noon-6 p.m. Sundays.
A representative for Ponce City Market did not immediately respond to a request for more information on how long the Cake Culture pop-up will be open in Ponce City Market.
