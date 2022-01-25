A pop-up selling 20-layer crepe cakes is opening at Ponce City Market

Central Food Hall is in the middle of a major expansion, with the recent opening of Nani’s Piri Piri Chicken, Vietvana Noodle House and several other concepts set to open in the coming months including Spicewalla, Umbrella Bar and Atrium.

The expansion was announced in late 2020, with plans to add a four-story office building, additional shopping and dining space surrounding an outdoor courtyard and 400 units of what developer Jamestown described as “hospitality living.”

The existing development includes offices — more than 5,200 people work at Ponce City Market — and residential units in addition to dining and shopping.

Existing Ponce City Market food and beverage concepts include Sweetgreen, Bar Vegan and Eleven TLC as well as longer-term tenants like H&F Burger, Farm to Ladle, Marrakesh and Ton Ton.

Cake Culture will be open 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays and noon-6 p.m. Sundays.

A representative for Ponce City Market did not immediately respond to a request for more information on how long the Cake Culture pop-up will be open in Ponce City Market.

