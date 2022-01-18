Rumi’s Kitchen to open this month for Persian food in Colony Square

Persian restaurant Rumi’s Kitchen will make its long-awaited Midtown debut next week.
The eatery will open Jan. 24 in Midtown mixed-use development Colony Square, located at the corner of 14th and Peachtree streets. Plans for the restaurant were first announced in May 2019.
The Midtown location will serve dishes from the Sandy Springs and Alpharetta Rumi’s Kitchen locations, but 40% of its menu has been curated specifically for Colony Square. New offerings include a vegetable section, with Middle Eastern dishes that can be ordered as shareable starters or individual entrées.
Beverage director Julian Goglia’s cocktail list includes some popular drinks from the restaurant’s current menu as well as several new drinks “made with a Persian twist,” according to a press release.
The 5,000-square-foot restaurant was designed by the Johnson Studio at Cooper Carry and features a 1,500-square-foot outdoor patio.
Rumi’s Kitchen will be open for lunch 11:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Mondays-Fridays and noon-4 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays and for dinner 4-10 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays and 4-11 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays.
Rumi’s Kitchen will join a growing roster of food and beverage options at the revamped Colony Square. The recently-opened Politan Row food hall is home to stalls including Local Cafe, Tandoori Pizza and Wing Co. and Federal Burger and JoJo’s Beloved, accessed through a hidden door in the back of Politan Row, is a throwback cocktail lounge.
Other concepts include Saints and Council, 5Church Atlanta, Serena Pastificio, Brown Bag Seafood Co., Sukoshi, dine-in movie theater IPIC, Sweetgreen, Establishment, Freshii, Starbucks, Chick-fil-A, King of Pops and Moe’s Southwest Grill.
Holeman and Finch Public House is also slated to open in 2022.
The 50-year-old Colony Square development is undergoing a $400 million transformation overseen by North American Properties.
A representative for North American Properties did not immediately respond to a request for more information on Rumi’s Kitchen, including whether the restaurant will offer takeout and delivery.
