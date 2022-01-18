Rumi’s Kitchen to open this month for Persian food in Colony Square

The eatery will open Jan. 24 in Midtown mixed-use development Colony Square, located at the corner of 14th and Peachtree streets. Plans for the restaurant were first announced in May 2019.

The Midtown location will serve dishes from the Sandy Springs and Alpharetta Rumi’s Kitchen locations, but 40% of its menu has been curated specifically for Colony Square. New offerings include a vegetable section, with Middle Eastern dishes that can be ordered as shareable starters or individual entrées.