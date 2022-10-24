Café 1933 opens in Midtown for cocktails, food and an art deco vibe

“I describe the food as high-brow low brow,” Giles said. “We do everything from spam to caviar, though we try to be farm to table as much as possible.”

Lunch items include the BFRD Hwy Smash Burger (two brisket and sirloin patties topped with bok choy, Korean cheese ramen, gochujang sauce and cheese) and the Beet Burger (tri-color beets and herb-infused blend topped with goat cheese on a brioche bun).

The dinner menu offers a variety of starters and caviar “bumps” guests can indulge in sharable starters and caviar bumps along with entrees including scallops with celeriac puree, pomegranate buerre-rouge, shiso leaf and red beets; lobster roll with garlic butter and cold herb mayonnaise; lamb chops; ribeye; venison; and chicken and waffles.

Weekend brunch options, available from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays include starters like French Toast Bites, Mini Cornbread Pancakes, Venison Benedict; sandwiches including the Salmon Ball Sub and No Dope on Sundays spicy chicken sandwich; caviar service; and classic brunch items including pancakes and shrimp and grits.

On Monday nights, Giles will feature pop-ups from local chefs he met during his industry night days (recent guests have included Lino Yi from TKO, which is set to open its own brick-and-mortar location in East Atlanta soon).

Cafe 1933′s cocktail list includes the Rambo (tequila, Carpano Botanic Bitter, pineapple and lime); the W.T. Old Fashioned (Jepson’s Bourbon, bitters and root beer reduction); and Becky’s Favorite (Ketel One Peach Vodka, orange blossom, lemon sugar and bubbles). The beverage program also offers a selection of wine, agave, whisky and craft beers.

Giles looked to his food menu when developing the cocktail list in order to “see if there’s anything going to waste or we’re not using enough of that we can cross-utilize to reduce waste,” he said. The menu’s riff on a Brandy Alexander uses fresh snap peas left over from a snap pea hollandaise sauce to create “bright, vegetal tones,” Giles said.

The Cafe 1933 space, “which invokes a sultry and moody vibe reminiscent of the enticing bar culture of the era,” according to a press release, features a mural by Atlanta artist Pash Lima, dim lighting, chandeliers, and a color palette of gray, red and black. In addition to interior seating, Café 1933 also offers a large, dog-friendly patio that overlooks Peachtree Street.

The restaurant’s opening hours are 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and 5 p.m.-1 a.m. Mondays-Saturdays and 11 a.m.- p.m. Sundays. Every Monday night, Café 1933 has a themed industry night showcasing a local chef.

1100 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 770-679-2129, cafe1933.com.

