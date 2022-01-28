Hamburger icon
Mutation Brewing opens in Sandy Springs and more restaurant and brewery news from the week

Restaurant News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
29 minutes ago

Mutation Brewing opens today in Sandy Springs for beer and barbecue.

Childhood friends Jack Poole and Chris Shapiro are behind the project, located at 5825 Roswell Road in a former Taqueria Tsunami.

Mutation -- a nod to Poole and Shapiro’s changing career paths and lifestyles -- came about after the pair started homebrewing, making “funkier and funkier” beers, Poole said, including dessert brews and beers made with global ingredients.

The opening beer list features eight beers on tap including Mile High Salute, a chicha sour inspired by the traditional Peruvian beverage Chicha Morada; double IPA ATL Traffic Elixir; and Get Skimmy, a milk stout.

The brewery also offers hard seltzer with seven flavor options including guava and kiwi.

Mutation’s 10-barrel system will accommodate brewing 40 kegs daily, which will serve guests in the taproom and will allow for 32-ounce to-go growlers.

Food will be provided daily by Roswell barbecue restaurant Spiced Right Ribhouse.

The brewery’s interior offers a “grey, modern, upscale” aesthetic, according to Poole, that will seat about 320 guests between indoor and outdoor spaces. The interior will feature a U-shaped bar that will seat about 30 in addition to dining room space, as well as tables that have swing seats.

Tucked behind a hidden door, a 700-square-foot speakeasy space with its own bar will be available for rent for private events, with the possibility of opening regularly for the late-night crowd. A private meeting space will also be available to rent.

The 2,200 square feet of outdoor space features a ground-level patio, about one-third of which will be covered. A rooftop bar will feature rope lights and sun sails. The space will be dog-friendly and family-friendly, with kids tables and lawn-style versions of games including Connect Four and Jenga.

Mutation’s hours are 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesdays, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Wednesdays-Thursdays, 11 a.m.-midnight Fridays-Saturdays and noon-8 p.m. Sundays.

*****

Ice cream shop Butter & Cream will open its third location at 127 South Peachtree St. in Norcross. The first location opened in 2014 in Decatur, with a second following in 2018 off the Eastside Beltline.

*****

Kennesaw tea shop Queen Tea is slated to open a second location at 3625 Dallas Highway in Marietta, What Now Atlanta reports.

*****

Laotian restaurant Nam Oy Cafe closed on Morrow Road in Forest Park, Diesel Filling Station closed on North Highland in Virginia-Highland and Field Day restaurant closed on Highland Avenue in Old Fourth Ward, Eater Atlanta reports.

*****

Jonathan Pascual, the owner of Taproom Coffee & Beer in Kirkwood, is set to open Opo Coffee at 314 E. Howard Ave. in Decatur, Decaturish reports. The space was formerly home to Ammazza Pizza, which closed in 2020.

*****

Colombian restaurant Las Delicias de La Abuela, which has locations in Duluth and Doraville, is set to open a third this spring at 4055 Old Milton Pkwy in Alpharetta, What Now Atlanta reports.

