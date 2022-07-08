ajc logo
Sunnyside Pizza opens in Sandy Springs with Neapolitan pies, pastas

Pepperoni pizza from the menu of Sunnyside Pizza in Sandy Springs.

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
24 minutes ago

The seeds for David Ge and Sunny Sun’s unlikely second careers as pizzeria owners were planted more than a decade ago in Iowa.

It was there that they discovered Fong’s Pizza, an eatery that married pizza with traditionally Asian toppings including General Tso’s Chicken, Crab Rangoon and ramen noodles, while Sun was visiting Ge, who was in Iowa on an internship.

The pair discussed opening their own pizzeria, but it wasn’t until 2021, six years after they moved to Atlanta, that they decided to make their pizza dreams a reality.

Credit: Ryan Aaron Photo

At the end of June, they opened Sunnyside Pizza at 220 Sandy Spring Circle in Sandy Springs. Though there are small nods to Fong’s Pizza-style pies, Sunnyside turned out to be “traditional, Neapolitian, Southern-Italian restaurant,” Ge said, drawing on the strengths of the pizza consultants they worked with and general manager and head chef Juan Marquez.

Marquez, one of a handful of certified pizzaiolos certified in making Neapolitan in his native Mexico, also developed several housemade pasta dishes for the menu including Bolognese, Carbonara and Creamy Pesto.

Credit: Ryan Aaron Photo

The 12″ pies includes seven red varieties like the Hot Honey Char with ricotta, hot honey and cup and char pepperoni and three white pizzas, including the Pears Wining with mozzarella, gorgonzola, poached pears in white wine and prosciutto. There are also three specialty pies like the Mumbai made with tomato Indian curry sauce, chicken, roasted cauliflower, mozzarella and kaffir lime leaves. Seasonal pizzas and pastas will be added throughout the year, including some versions of Fong’s Pizza pies.

Vegan customers will find a cheeseless Marinara pizza, and all pizzas can be made with gluten-free crust for an additional $3.

The menu also includes a variety of small plates like meatballs, a burrata board and lemon pepper chicken wings, plus a handful of salads. Tiramisu and Pallino round out the dessert offerings, with housemade gelato to be added in the coming weeks. The beverage selection includes a handful of wines, beers and coffee drinks.

Credit: Ryan Aaron Photo

The Sunnyside Pizza space, which seats about 34 guests inside, was fully renovated, with Sun designing the interior. Design elements include tilework and imported Italian pottery.

“The overall feeling I want to give people when they walk in the door is that they’re in a different place,” Sun said. “I want them to feel like they can forget about whatever their problems are and enjoy a nice meal and a good glass of wine.”

Opening hours are 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. and 5-9 p.m. Tuesdays-Sundays. Dine-in service and carryout are available, with delivery to be added soon.

220 Sandy Springs Circle, Sandy Springs. 404-343-0585, sunnysidepizzeria.com

