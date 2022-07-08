Sunnyside Pizza opens in Sandy Springs with Neapolitan pies, pastas

Marquez, one of a handful of certified pizzaiolos certified in making Neapolitan in his native Mexico, also developed several housemade pasta dishes for the menu including Bolognese, Carbonara and Creamy Pesto.

Explore Metro Atlanta restaurant openings

Combined Shape Caption Hot Honey Char Pizza from the menu of Sunnyside Pizza. Credit: Ryan Aaron Photo Credit: Ryan Aaron Photo Combined Shape Caption Hot Honey Char Pizza from the menu of Sunnyside Pizza. Credit: Ryan Aaron Photo Credit: Ryan Aaron Photo

The 12″ pies includes seven red varieties like the Hot Honey Char with ricotta, hot honey and cup and char pepperoni and three white pizzas, including the Pears Wining with mozzarella, gorgonzola, poached pears in white wine and prosciutto. There are also three specialty pies like the Mumbai made with tomato Indian curry sauce, chicken, roasted cauliflower, mozzarella and kaffir lime leaves. Seasonal pizzas and pastas will be added throughout the year, including some versions of Fong’s Pizza pies.

Vegan customers will find a cheeseless Marinara pizza, and all pizzas can be made with gluten-free crust for an additional $3.

The menu also includes a variety of small plates like meatballs, a burrata board and lemon pepper chicken wings, plus a handful of salads. Tiramisu and Pallino round out the dessert offerings, with housemade gelato to be added in the coming weeks. The beverage selection includes a handful of wines, beers and coffee drinks.

Combined Shape Caption Bolognese pasta from the menu of Sunnyside Pizza. Credit: Ryan Aaron Photo Credit: Ryan Aaron Photo Combined Shape Caption Bolognese pasta from the menu of Sunnyside Pizza. Credit: Ryan Aaron Photo Credit: Ryan Aaron Photo

The Sunnyside Pizza space, which seats about 34 guests inside, was fully renovated, with Sun designing the interior. Design elements include tilework and imported Italian pottery.

“The overall feeling I want to give people when they walk in the door is that they’re in a different place,” Sun said. “I want them to feel like they can forget about whatever their problems are and enjoy a nice meal and a good glass of wine.”

Opening hours are 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. and 5-9 p.m. Tuesdays-Sundays. Dine-in service and carryout are available, with delivery to be added soon.

220 Sandy Springs Circle, Sandy Springs. 404-343-0585, sunnysidepizzeria.com

Explore The ultimate guide to pizza in Atlanta

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.