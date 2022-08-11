Platez Southern Kitchen & Cocktailz to open next week in Decatur

The menu was a collective effort between Lucas and the restaurant’s four African American chefs.

“We talked about our recipes that have been passed down with each of our different lineages,” Lucas said. “Somebody would say, my grandma made her dish one way, and somebody else would go, my grandma did a little bit of this or that.”

The restaurant will be open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, starting with dishes like salmon croquettes and shrimp and grits for breakfast and shrimp po’boys, catfish filet, and beef and turkey burgers for lunch.

For dinner, entrees include a seafood boil with lobster, shrimp, crab and corn; BBQ ribs; and fried chicken. Platez also will have a late-night menu and a dessert menu with sweet potato pie and cakes.

“We’re hoping to just bring just good down-home cooking that everybody can walk away from and say that they were grateful to experience,” Lucas said.

Opening hours are 8 a.m.-7 p.m. Sundays-Mondays, 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursdays and 8 a.m.-10 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays.

130 Clairemont Ave., Decatur. platezsouthernkitchencocktailz.com.

